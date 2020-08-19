It’s easy to look at a cult from the outside and view it as insane brainwashing. The craziness seems less so when you watch the slow boil of how its members got there.

The HBO miniseries “The Vow” covers the entrance and abrupt exile of members of the pseudo-celebrity cult NXIVM in a thorough fashion.

Following Sarah Edmonson, a former member who recruited thousands of people for the Albany, New York-based “self-help group,” along with film cinematographer Mark Vincente, the documentary is a well-researched, comprehensive look at how cults prey on the vulnerable and ultimately serve one God — the ego of its creator.

For NXIVM, the person of worship is its creator, Keith Raniere, a meek, gremlin-faced man whose lack of charisma was able to be masked by a made-up lore of him being a deep-thinker and philosopher.

Being able to take advantage of down-trodden or insecure actors, Raniere and his minions, like actress Allison Mack, formed a community of people lifting each other up through trust exercises and seminars, gaining enough credibility to earn a visit from the Dalai Lama and adding wealthy members like Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman.

From there, its seedy underbelly turned into a series of ranks, with lowly members serving as slaves to people higher up on the food chain and secretive groups, like DOS, turning into involuntary concubines for Raniere.

Taking NXIVM’s approach, “The Vow” introduces NXIVM slowly during its first two episodes, showing the bright, sunny side of the group’s beginnings, before delving deep into its many branching groups that grow darker the farther they go on.

With the story mainly told by Edmonson and Vincente, a tale of mistrust, broken familial relationships, betrayal and redemption unfolds through well-cataloged text messages, voicemails, recorded conversations and documents. It might be the most thorough picture of a cult ever committed to film.

Directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer parse out the evidence effectively, knowing when to let a piece of video speak for itself, like an extended scene of Raniere creepily grooming a young woman who’s fascinated by him, and when to indulge its artsier side, like Edmonson describing the pain of the women branding each other with Raniere’s initials.

Where it would be easy to mock the people in a glorified sex cult, “The Vow” breaks it down with such empathy and understanding that you see the initial appeal. When the disgusting truth is revealed, you are as shocked as the group’s members.

“The Vow” will run for nine weekly episodes on HBO, which might be a bit much. Even with the six episodes offered to review, you did get the sense that it was a little long in the tooth, often getting into extemporaneous, granular details best left on paper.

With that said, “The Vow” is compelling its thoroughness and humanity. If you ever wanted a brilliant, eye-opening case on the allure and toxicity of cults, this is the one to watch.

"The Vow" will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. It is rated TV-MA for strong language and disturbing adult situations.