How can Marvel top the high-concept, reality-altering story of “WandaVision?” For its new series, it will do that by bringing its heroes back to reality

In the Marvel Universe, grounding characters still means one of them jumping out of a plane to have a high-flying, mid-air tussle with a group of French baddies. No one will mistake this for a prestige drama.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters living in a post-“Endgame” world without Captain America, Iron Man or a sense of purpose.

In its first episode, Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Mackie) deals more with negotiating a financial loan than he does dispatching villains. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Stan) is busy coping with his murderous past while trying to adjust to everyday life.

Given only the first of six episodes to review by Disney, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s” pilot episode is intriguing enough to make me want to continue watching. Its leads are likable and charming, even as Stan broods most of his way through the episode’s 40-minute running time.

The superheroes never meet in the first episode, but both face a similar foe: regret. Wilson feels unworthy of taking up the late Captain America’s mantle and retreats to his family’s fishing business to find them underwater financially. Barnes can’t come to grips with the fact that he’s killed people, but he is trying to make amends through unorthodox means.

The reality side of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is more interesting than the action. It questions how superheroes make money while they’re fighting crime and what happens to their families in the interim.

The fight scenes are about what you would expect: Shakey, overly frenetic and free of stakes. In other words, they’re fine, but kind of dull.

Director Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Walking Dead”) shows that she’s capable of balancing both emotional and physical gut punches, and the pilot episode proves that.

The second series for Marvel on Disney+, the first episode “The Falcon” isn’t nearly as intriguing or mysterious as the first couple of episodes of “WandaVision,” even with a nice cliffhanger twist at the end. But it shows it’s capable enough to keep audiences coming back on a weekly basis.