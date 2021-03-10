A local ballet group is bringing the story of a bullied girl who finds relief by escaping into books to the stage this weekend.

The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company will be producing “Turning the Page” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Felix St.

Inspired by the 1994 live-action animated film “The Pagemaster,” the show depicts the story of a lonely young girl, Ricki, who after being tormented by bullies escapes for solace in the public library. She finds herself in a world where books come to life and lead her through a series of adventures.

The story and original choreography were created by Krystal Bryan. The ballet is directed by Marla Heeler, owner of The Dance Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (age 60 and up) and students. Children age 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets can be bought online at JoMoTickets.com or by calling 816-233-5442. Each performance also will be livestreamed.

Ricki is played by Estelle May. Other cast members include: Hadley Blake, Hailey Boss, Alice Brewka, Chloe Buhman, Elliot DeSchepper, Lillie Dodge, Miya Drury, Ella Ham, Reese Hardy, Jace Keling, Briley Lindstrom, Atticus May, Hannah McBride, Avery Pasley, Claire Phillips, Gracie Phillips, Lily Phillips, Malia Safley, Mia Seiter, Elina Sherman, Carter Shreve, Hadlee Shreve, Lyric Williams-McGuire, Katie Wise, Caleb Keling and Joseph Pilgram.

The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company is part of the The Dance Arts Center and formed to bring inspiration and education to aspiring dancers, opening opportunities for additional performances, competitions and dance education.