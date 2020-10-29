Halloween has traditionally been about the thrill of putting on a mask and getting scared. But it feels a little different when that’s what people have been doing for the better part of a year.

• • •

While social-distancing orders are in place, the usual Halloween custom of going to door to door to ask for treats is going to be different for many families. Instead, there will be a lot more “trunk-or-treat” events to take its place.

Because of its ability to allow for social distancing and sanitization, “trunk-or-treat” events seems to be bigger than ever in the area. Even the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, which normally doesn’t host Halloween events, felt the need to throw its own celebration.

“You’re just getting this one bag full of all the candy. Nobody’s reaching from the community bowl. Nobody’s going up and ringing doorbells or knocking on doors. So it’s very limited contact and I think that helps a lot,” Jessica Oshel, special events and communication coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, said.

Along with the parks department, churches like Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Journey Baptist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church, will be hosting their own “trunk-or-treats” on Oct. 31.

event Highlights

‘Drive Through Trunk-or-Treat’ ❯ WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. ❯ WHERE: Heritage Park Softball Complex, 2202 Waterworks Road Sponsored by the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, this “trunk-or-treat” will have families and community members decorating their car windows and dressing up in their favorite costumes as they drive around the Heritage Sports Complex parking lot to take in everyone’s “spook-tacularly” decorated trunks.

“It’s really just us wanting to get people out of their homes in a very safe, controlled environment where they can enjoy the (Halloween) season,” Oshel said.

People are asked to stay inside their vehicle, as community businesses and organizations will bring the goodies to them at each designated stop.

‘Halloween Party’ ❯ WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. ❯ WHERE: B & J Skate Center The popular family fun center will have its own spooky blackout skate. People are asked to come in costume and be part of the “costume parade.” Admission is $7 and it’s $2 for a skate rental. It is $3 extra if a skater stays until 10 p.m.

‘Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

and Trunk or Treat ❯ WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 ❯ WHERE: Future location of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, 5909 Corporate Drive Even pets won’t be missing out on Halloween, as the Friends of the Animal Shelter invites people to dress up their furry friends for a parade. The event will go until 1 p.m. and includes pawprint pumpkin painting, a pumpkin-carving contest, a photo booth and games. A small donation is required to participate in the parade. For more information, e-mail cvalentine0816@gmail.com.

‘The 39th Street Haunt’ ❯ WHEN: Open for pictures through Halloween ❯ WHERE: S. 39th Street On a usual Halloween night, John Bachman’s house would be a labyrinthine maze of ghouls and spooky creatures, with candy at the end. Because of COVID concerns, his elaborately-decorated front yard will still be open for people to stop by and get pictures. They will be using a candy chute to pass out candy.

“Feel free to walk up to the fence and take pics with your kids or your favorite Halloween family photo or just drive by, whichever you choose. We will be passing out candy through the mummy display to the south end of yard,” Bachman said.

‘Arts On The Move’ ❯ WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 ❯ WHERE: Stonecrest Terrace Halloween deserves a soundtrack and it will get that from singer-songwriter Brent Isom, as he performs as part of the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association’s “Arts on the Move” outdoor concert series. The concert will take place at Stonecrest Terrace. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs and watch from the sidewalk. It is a free event, but donations are welcome.