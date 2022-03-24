Saint Joseph Symphony to perform classic international pieces on Saturday: The Saint Joseph Symphony will be performing two classic pieces of Russian art on Saturday. Titled “Stories of Peter and Scheherazade,” the show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. It will feature “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and the iconic “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev, narrated by Mayor Bill McMurray. Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees). Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
Micro Wrestling comes to St. Joseph: Promising WWE-level thrills and athleticism, Micro Wrestling’s card for the night will feature several single matches and culminate with the “Micro Rumble Main Event.” It will make its debut at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at the St. Joseph REC Center, 2701 Southwest Parkway. Tickets are $23 to $45. They are available for purchase at www.microwrestling.com. All ages are welcome.
Jillian Riscoe returns to Unplugged: The soulful acoustic rock of Jillian Riscoe comes back to the area as she performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. Kalani also will be performing. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
The Vincents to perform at Magoon’s: A mixture of rockabilly, country and bluegrass, The Vincents will be coming to Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the bar and music venue. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The sole new release will lean closer to the rom-com/adventure categories as Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock star in “The Lost City” (PG-13, in theaters only). The movie follows a reclusive author who is kidnapped and taken to a remote jungle by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to crack an ancient code to a lost treasure.
