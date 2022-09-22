This image released by 20th Century Fox shows the characters Neytiri, right, and Jake in a scene from the 2009 movie ‘Avatar.’ The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theaters in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent ‘Avatar’ sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.
Bring The Heat Car Show revs up at Civic Center Park on Saturday: If you're looking to have fun and help out a good cause, the Bring The Heat Car Show will deliver on both fronts. Starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Civic Center Park, the show will feature classic cars as well as the Hotrod Hotties. The event also will have live music, face painting, a hot pepper gauntlet, axe throwing and a balloon artist, as well as food and craft vendors. Money generated from the event will be used to purchase space heaters to give to those in need. The event is free and open to the public.
Saint Joseph Symphony to kick off season with "Beautiful & Brahms": With fall officially happening, it's time for local arts organizations to kick off their seasons. The Saint Joseph Symphony will start its 2022-23 season with “Beautiful & Brahms,” celebrating the works of German composer Johannes Brahms and French composer Gabriel Fauré. It will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Reserved seats are $15 to $45 and student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.)
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to "After Hours" celebration: Families and adults will have the chance to enjoy some delightful after-work fun with the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's "After Hours" event. Being held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave. The event will feature kids' games and activities, a chance to see the museum's new exhibitions, a drawing activity, signature cocktails and two featured temporary exhibitions, "Constructed Places: Works on Paper" by Norman Akers and "Never As It Was" by Heinrich Toh. The event is free and open to all ages.
Hazel's to host concert: Hazel's Downtown, 310 N. Third St., will host an evening of local live music. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will feature Mary Beth Rosenauer, Tim Leland and Keaton Nelson. The performances are free and open to all ages.
In theaters: The drama-thriller "Don't Worry Darling" (R) has a woman (Florence Pugh) questioning life in an idyllic, experimental neighborhood. In time for its upcoming sequel, "Avatar (2009)" (PG-13) is receiving a new 4K High Dynamic Range re-release in 3D.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Actor Anthony Mackie was not carrying his Captain America shield when he returned to his hometown of New Orleans to help repair hurricane-damaged roofs but for people in his old neighborhood knowing their tarp-covered roofs were getting repaired was a blockbuster hit.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over wha…
