Film-Disney-Fox

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows the characters Neytiri, right, and Jake in a scene from the 2009 movie ‘Avatar.’ The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theaters in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent ‘Avatar’ sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

 File photo | Associated Press

Bring The Heat Car Show revs up at Civic Center Park on Saturday: If you're looking to have fun and help out a good cause, the Bring The Heat Car Show will deliver on both fronts. Starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Civic Center Park, the show will feature classic cars as well as the Hotrod Hotties. The event also will have live music, face painting, a hot pepper gauntlet, axe throwing and a balloon artist, as well as food and craft vendors. Money generated from the event will be used to purchase space heaters to give to those in need. The event is free and open to the public. 

Saint Joseph Symphony to kick off season with "Beautiful & Brahms": With fall officially happening, it's time for local arts organizations to kick off their seasons. The Saint Joseph Symphony will start its 2022-23 season with “Beautiful & Brahms,” celebrating the works of German composer Johannes Brahms and French composer Gabriel Fauré. It will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Reserved seats are $15 to $45 and student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.)

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.