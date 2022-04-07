Kansas to perform at Missouri Theater tonight: A rock classic will come to life as the band Kansas makes a stop at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., as part of its “Point of Know Return Tour.” Performing the album in full, as well as other hits and deep cuts, the band will play it at 7:15 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $35 to $125. They are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.
Local bands to perform for birthday bash: For more than two decades, music journalist and concert booker Danny “Dr. 47” Phillips has celebrated local bands. On Saturday, April 9, the tables will turn as bands celebrate Phillips’s 47th birthday with a bash at Magoon’s. Hosting eight bands from St. Joseph and Kansas, including Arson Class, Slights, The Ramey Memo, Mr. And The Mrs., Headlight Rivals, The Stroppers and more. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant and venue at 632 S. Eighth St. The afternoon shows are open to all ages and the evening performances are open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $10.
Amped Up Bull Riding comes to Civic Arena this weekend: St. Joseph Civic Arena will come to life this weekend as the annual Amped Up Bull Riding Tour makes a stop at the venue on April 8-9 at the venue at 100 N. Fourth St. The event promises quality bull-riding on award-winning bulls with champion bull riders. Tickets are $10-$75 and available at ticketmaster.com or by calling the Civic Arena box office at 816-271-4717.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Estate & Collectibles Sale: The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is bringing back one of its most popular sales events. Hosting the AKMA Estate & Collectibles Sale starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, it will offer antiques, vintage goods, artwork, furniture, appliances and more. Proceeds from the sale will directly support the museum’s education programs, collections care fund and operational budget. It will be hosted by Randy Klein of “Pen & Pencil Antiques” in St. Joseph. Admission is free. It is open to all ages.
In Theaters: Michael Bay directs another big blockbuster with "Ambulance" (R. In Theaters Only.) A man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) desperate to pay for his wife's medical bills is roped into robbing a bank by his adoptive brother (played by Jake Gyllenhaal). The Sega legend Sonic zooms back into theaters in "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" (PG. In Theaters Only.) as he faces Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his evil partner Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba).
