Sk8bar to host Christmas Eve concert and potluck: Sk8bar will be ringing in the holidays with “Merry Sk8mas Party and Potluck” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the venue at 501 Francis St. The event will kick off with a potluck feast as well as music from The December, Tim Leland and Mary Beth Rosenauer. While people are asked to bring a dish to share, it’s not required.
Santa wraps up time at the East Hills Shopping Center: If you haven’t gotten around to telling Ol’ Saint Nick what you want, you still have two more chances. He’ll be on hand at the East Hills Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The Luxe to host Latin Christmas Eve dance night: It will be a night of Latin dance and pop music as The Luxe, LLC, 1900 Frederick Ave., hosts “Twas a Latin Night Before Christmas” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The event will feature DJ Llewy running the boards and making sure people get into the holiday spirit. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Unplugged to host “Christmas Karaoke”: If you’re looking to belt out a few tunes after a day of hunting for gifts, Unplugged will provide the backing track and microphone at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters and streaming: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie reunite in the raunchy silent-film era drama “Babylon” (R) that traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity. Naomi Ackle plays the iconic singer in “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (PG-13), which captures the rise of the legendary pop singer. The swashbuckling feline is back in “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) as we follow the titular character as he tries to earn back eight of his nine lives. On Netflix, the comedy “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (PG-13) hits the streamer as Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and an all-star cast try to solve a murder. Also on Netflix, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” (PG, out Dec. 25) goes from being a TikTok trend to a full musical feature.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said.
The NFL has announced a multiyear agreement with Google for “NFL Sunday Ticket.” The package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games will be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season. Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England. Although she hadn’t given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera. Before leaving LA, she worked as a crew member on sets, an experience she drew from for her role in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The whodunit debuts Friday on Netflix. Henwick reflected on class privilege in the U.K, diversity in period dramas and who she wants to work with next.
A California prosecutor told jurors that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion showed tremendous courage and had no reason to lie when she came forward to testify that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet and left her wounded in 2020. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott urged the jury to bring justice for Megan during closing arguments Wednesday at the trial of Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to three felonies. Lanez's lawyer said in his closing that Megan was covering up a more embarrassing truth: That her best friend had shot her in a jealous dispute over Lanez.
Chance the Rapper took a trip to the Motherland that ultimately birthed an idea of creating a free concert marrying music and art in West Africa. The Grammy winner along with rapper Vic Mensa will host the inaugural Black Star Line festival next year in Accra, Ghana. The weeklong festival will feature events, panel discussions and performances on Jan. 6 from Chance, Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie and Tobe Nwigwe. The event will be held in Accra’s Black Star Square, a monument to the political freedom that was won by Ghanaians in 1957. Chance says he wants to bridge the gap between Black people abroad and Africa.
