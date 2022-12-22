Awards Season

This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Henwick, left, Daniel Craig, center, and Janelle Monáe in a scene from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

 John Wilson — handout one time use, Netflix

Sk8bar to host Christmas Eve concert and potluck: Sk8bar will be ringing in the holidays with “Merry Sk8mas Party and Potluck” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the venue at 501 Francis St. The event will kick off with a potluck feast as well as music from The December, Tim Leland and Mary Beth Rosenauer. While people are asked to bring a dish to share, it’s not required.

Santa wraps up time at the East Hills Shopping Center: If you haven’t gotten around to telling Ol’ Saint Nick what you want, you still have two more chances. He’ll be on hand at the East Hills Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.