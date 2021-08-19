Civic Center Park to host ‘S.T.E.A.M.’ festival: The area’s biggest celebration of science, technology, engineering arts and math will be held at Civic Center Park. Being held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, “St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M.” will feature a variety of activities, from learning the sport of cricket, participating in science experiments and yard games to a grand finale concert from the Saint Joseph Symphony, Community Chorus and Youth Chorale. It is free and open to the public.
Wyeth-Tootle Mansion to host car show: The annual “Past to Present Car Show” will combine classic cars, food and music for a special “Motors and Marigolds” car show and garden tour. It will include a tour of classic cars and nine gardens in the Museum Hill Historic District. The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mansion at 1100 Charles St. It is free and open to all ages.
Deftones tribute band to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: Before people go back to school, they can experience the Deftones song “Back to School” at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall at 9 p.m. Friday (or maybe not, since Deftones aren’t fond of that hit song). The Des Moines, Iowa, tribute band Defnotes will recreate the experience of seeing the popular Sacramento, California, hard rock band, performing songs from “Adrenaline” to “Ohms.” It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Motorcycle ride to raise money for people in need of roofs: The first “Rides 4 Roofs” event will have motorcycle riders going on a 90-mile poker run to help people in need of a new roof. It will start at 9 a.m. with registration at St. Joe Harley Davidson and hit the road at 11:15 a.m., eventually ending at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall. It is sponsored by Peak 2 Peak Roofing Company.
In theaters and streaming: Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator who uncovers a violent conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories in “Reminiscence” (Rated R. In theaters and HBO Max). Rebecca Hall is a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets in the indie horror movie “The Night House” (Rated R. In theaters only) An all-star cast that includes Maggie Q, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson headlines the action-revenge thriller “The Protégé” (Rated R. In theaters only) Parents beware — “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (Rated G. In theaters and On Paramount+) hits Atchison Fox Theater and the streaming service Paramount+.
