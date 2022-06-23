Saint Joseph Symphony to perform free community concert: In between its seasons, the Saint Joseph Symphony hopes a free community concert will keep people engaged with music in the summer. Hosting "Baroque, Brass & Bebop," featuring Bill Richardson and Bob Harvey on trumpet and Jiwon Choi on piano, the concert will be performed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St.
St. Joseph Area Water Garden Society to host annual tour: The yearly two-day tour of some of the area's most impressive water gardens will be held by the St. Joseph Area Water Garden Society. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Admission is $7. Children 11 and younger are free. Map information and online tickets can be found at www.sjwatergarden.com.
Pyro Flow to host monthly Jam: The performance group Pyro Flow will host its June Fire & Flow Jam starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Civic Center Park. The event will include fire dancers and spinners, among other performers. It is free and open to all ages.
Sk8bar to host rock show tonight: The talents of local rock bands Double Downer, Mr. And The Mrs. and Lee Walter Redding will be showcased at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters and streaming: Director Baz Luhrmann will bring his cinematic pizazz to the story of "The King" in "Elvis" (PG-13, in theaters only) as Austin Butler plays the future legend of rock music, who is mismanaged and taken advantage of by his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The first horror movie of the summer hits theaters with "The Black Phone" (R, in theaters only) as Ethan Hawke plays a sadistic killer who kidnaps a 13-year-old boy. On streaming, "Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe" (PG-13, streaming on Paramount+) has the idiotic '90s duo encounter a superior version of themselves in a parallel universe. On Netflix, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have a case of mistaken identity in "The Man From Toronto" (PG-13, on Netflix.) as a sales consultant gets mixed up with the world's deadliest assassin.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge issued a warrant Thursday for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear to testify at the trial of the man charged in the slaying, and in his absence a police detective testified on the reluctance of witnesses that has marked…
PARIS (AP) — He may have died last November, but Virgil Abloh lived on at Paris Fashion Week Thursday in a high-energy runway spectacular for Louis Vuitton menswear. A Black marching band gave a rousing performance on a surreal yellow brick road installation inside the Louvre, while rapper K…
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After two years of real-life drama and isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars and shows of daytime television are gathering in person to hand out trophies at the Daytime Emmys.
