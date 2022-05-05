Apple Blossom Parade kicks off Saturday morning: Spring isn’t fully in bloom until the Apple Blossom Parade marches down the street. Returning with a floral theme, this year’s parade promises to bring those spring vibes. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, the parade will operate under the theme “Garden Party” just as trees and gardens are beginning to bloom. The parade will use its traditional route to Downtown St. Joseph, starting at Noyes Boulevard and Frederick Avenue, continuing down Frederick to Ninth Street, going south on Ninth to Felix Street and ending at Fifth Street.
>Post-Apple Blossom Parade Concert to be held at Coleman Hawkins Park: The Downtown Association and the Felix Street Gourmet will be throwing a free concert in Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, with a performance from Mo-D Trio. Featuring members of Missouri Detour, the band covers folk, rock, country and blues. It is free and open to the public.
>9 Penny to perform 10th-anniversary show at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: Celebrating a decade of rocking St. Joseph, the band 9 Penny will perform as part of Vickie Wheeler’s birthday blowout show starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
>Sk8bar to host folk-punk show: Several of St. Joseph’s folk-punk singer-songwriters will be showing off what they’ve been working on as part of the “December Reunion Show” at 9 p.m. Friday at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St. The show will feature Dakota Livingston, Tim Leland and Kade Maupin. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
>In theaters and streaming: ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (PG-13, in theaters only) has Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. On Netflix, Mike Myers returns as he plays nine characters in “The Pentaverate” (TV-MA, on Netflix) as a Canadian journalist who exposes five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good. On Peacock, the musical-comedy “Girls5eva” (TV-MA, on Peacock) returns for its second season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Mavis Staples will be among the dignitaries expected in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend for the opening of the Bob Dylan Center, the museum and archive celebrating the Nobel laureate's work.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Best-selling author Dave Eggers is offering high school seniors in South Dakota's second-largest city free copies of his book “The Circle” and copies of four books by other authors that were removed from the district's schools.
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the movies' biggest stars barely speak a word of English, or any other language for that matter. Sure, you can occasionally hear them say “Banana!” or possibly “Smoochy smoochy!" but most of what they say is gibberish. The Minions may be the world's most popular, and …
