Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Valentine’s Day Dinner: Mixing art with romance, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art knows a thing or two about setting the mood for a date. With a special dinner crafted by Chef Ralph Filipelli from Luna’s Fine Dining, the museum will allow its guests to dine among its many pieces of art. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the location at 2818 Frederick Ave. The dinner is $75 per person. Reservations can be made for a couple or group. Private rooms are available. Register at albrecht-kemper.org/events/valentines-day-dinner or call 816-233-7003.
Friends of the Animal Shelter to host “My Furry Valentine” at Castle Bridge Events Center: What’s a day of love if it doesn’t involve giving thanks for our pets? The Friends of the Animal Shelter will offer dinner and entertainment for a special Valentine’s weekend night out. Being held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the location at 8403 US 59 Highway, the night will feature an Italian dinner buffet prepared by Spanky & Buckwheat’s, live jazz performed by Six O’Clock Swing and an adoptable pet runway show hosted by St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. Tickets are $35 per adult and $15 per child 10 and younger. They can be purchased at www.petforu.com/my-furry-valentine.
Magoon’s welcomes back The Motors: The blues-rock band The Motors will return to Magoon’s for a special concert starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the the classic bar and restaurant at 632 S. Eighth St. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Unplugged to host Omaha rock singer-songwriter concert: Having played in a variety of bands, including thrash metal and alt-rock acts, Jared William Gottberg channels a variety of influences. He’ll bring those sounds to Unplugged for a concert at 9 p.m. at the music venue at 2605 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.
In Theaters: A star-studded cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot and Annette Bening star in the Agatha Christie mystery “Death On The Nile” (PG-13. In Theaters Only). Jennifer Lopez plays a pop superstar who randomly proposes marriage to a single father (Owen Wilson) in “Marry Me” (PG-13. In Theaters and streaming on Peacock). Liam Neeson is once again playing a character with a knack for killing people in “Blacklight” (PG-13. In Theaters Only.)
