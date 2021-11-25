Park lighting ceremonies to be held Friday: Two parks in St. Joseph will be lit up for the holiday. Kicking the festivities off, Krug Park will be first for some winter fun. Being held in the drive by the lagoon at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, the lighting will start with Mayor Bill McMurray helping flip the switch. At 7 p.m., McMurray will help light up Hyde Park, 402 E. Hyde Park Ave. Both events are free and open to the public.
Downtown St. Joseph to host holiday lights event on Saturday: The annual tradition of the Downtown holiday lights being turned on, along with carriage rides, live music and Santa, is back at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. A fireworks showcase will be held after the lights are turned on Downtown by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The event is free and open to the public.
Robidoux Resident Theatre to host Christmas-themed show: ‘Tis the season for wackiness as Robidoux Resident Theatre performs “A Nice Family Christmas” at the Ruby Theatre, 615 S. 10th St. The production centers around a young newspaper reporter who’s forced to write about his family’s Christmas as a way to avoid being fired. There’s no need for him to worry because his wild family will provide more than enough material. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27 and Dec. 3 and 4, as well as at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5. Tickets are available at rrtstjoe.org or by calling 816-232-1778.
Rock tribute band to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall on Friday: The band The Royal Absinthe Company will return to the Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall stage, 1918 Frederick Ave., for Black Friday at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. It will perform songs from bands like Audioslave, In This Moment and Chevelle. Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: Disney’s latest animated feature “Encanto” (PG, in theaters only) centers around a woman who discovers that the magic surrounding her family home is in danger and she might be their last hope. “House of Gucci” (R, in theaters only) stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons as it chronicles the tumultuous inner workings of the fashion empire. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (R, in theaters only) reboots the popular video game series in cinematic form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.