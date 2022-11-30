A new Robidoux Resident Theatre production asks the question, "What if Ebenezer Scrooge reverted to his humbug ways?"
Not only that, but the classic character is taking Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to court for the crimes they've committed against him.
"It's a different twist in that it's an unexpected follow-up to the story," said director Brenda Brown.
Being performed for two weeks, "The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge" will run at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3 and 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 4 and 11 at the Ruby Theater, 625 S. 10th St.
Taking place in a courtroom, Scrooge (Joe Morack) puts all of his "A Christmas Carol" co-horts, both living and dead, on trial. He shows that Bob Cratchit (Carter Goodwin) was given Christmas off and that the ghosts (played by Sam Jones, Lexie Owen and Carter Goodwin) broke into his house and kidnapped him.
As a twist on an old Christmas classic, Brown said it can be a goofy, fun time.
"It's different and yet familiar. There are familiar characters, even familiar dialogue. But it has unexpected twists and turns," she said.
Some of those turns can be dramatic, as the show explores the events of "A Christmas Carol" as well as the aftermath.
"(There are) laughs and not just laughs. There are some poignant moments and some touching moments. That's what's so great about the script," Brown said.
A script is only as good as the cast that's interpreting it, and Brown said they've shown themselves to be more than capable of going with the big emotional swings of the production and landing them.
"This experienced cast, (they) can bring out the seriousness and the laughs, sometimes within the same scene, sometimes within the same character. There's something funny going on and then it turns into something touching and poignant," she said.
An additional fun aspect of the production is the familiarity the cast has with "A Christmas Carol," ranging from those that were in past productions to newbies. Working together with this production has made them all feel the Christmas spirit and a sense of family.
"We have all kinds of experiences (across the) spectrum," Brown said. "Every time you do a show, you become family because you're together so much. This is just a great group of people."
Having previously helmed RRT's 2021 Christmas production, "A Nice Family Christmas," Brown said it's great performing at the Ruby Theater during the holidays.
"It's fun to be in the Ruby and see all the Christmas decorations coming up, all the work that's going on behind the scenes, and you just get totally absorbed in the process," she said.
Brown hopes people that come to see the "Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge" feel a similar sentiment during these next two weekends.
"Just come and see the show. Have a wonderful dinner. Have a wonderful time," she said.
Tickets are $22 to $36. They are available by calling 816-232-1778, visiting rrtstjoe.org or going to the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St. A pre-show dinner will be held an hour before the performance for an additional cost.
