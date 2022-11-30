Scrooge

Joe Morack (center) plays the titular character in 'The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge' as he delivers his case in front of Jacob Marley (Carter Goodwin, left) and the Judge (Maryann Skiles, right)

 Andrew Gaug | News-Press NOW

A new Robidoux Resident Theatre production asks the question, "What if Ebenezer Scrooge reverted to his humbug ways?" 

Not only that, but the classic character is taking Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to court for the crimes they've committed against him. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.