The origins of Peter Pan and Captain Hook will come to life this weekend on the Ruby Theater stage.
Performing the Tony Award-winning “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Robidoux Resident Theatre will explore how The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up and Black Stache became two iconic characters.
“What I love about it is this magical precursor to ‘Peter Pan.’ Who is Peter Pan? Why is he Peter Pan? Where does Captain Hook come into play? All that kind of backstory,” director Jessica Agnew said.
The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.
The play centers around Molly Aster (Sayla Taylor), a mischievous young girl and Starcatcher-in-training, who meets the Boy (Mac Carlson), the future Peter Pan, and his mates on a boat traveling to Victorian England. When the ship is taken over by pirates, including the snarling, charismatic Black Stache (Sam Smith), the children must defend the precious, magical cargo en route to the evil King Zarboff.
It’s a more intimate story than what you might expect from a traditional Peter Pan story. There are little frills to it. Actors can turn into doors, make passageways with rope and create sound effects with their voices.
“This play was created with the original theater troupe. They have their box, they open their box, there’s certain props and they put on a show. That’s what they’ve kind of done with this. They’ve gone back to the basics of theater where you open the trunk, and you’ve got all the items and you put on the play,” Agnew said.
Where a production like “Peter Pan” is more suited for the Missouri Theater stage, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is more conducive to a smaller space like the Ruby.
“To have it on a small space, it brings that intimacy. I think you kind of get the feel of all the senses ... Like, you’re on the ship with them. You’re aboard the island with them. It’s like you’re right there with Peter on his journey of discovery,” Agnew said.
With cast members playing multiple characters, Agnew said everyone has had a blast utilizing the creative freedom that comes with the production.
“What’s fun is that with the show, (the cast members) are more than just their character. They are pirates, they are seamen, they are sailors, they are the islanders. I mean, it’s amazing just to watch them embrace each character and bring new elements each time they’re on stage,” Agnew said.
While it might be an unconventional way of telling the Peter Pan story, Agnew said the fantasy and fun for the audience will be more than present.
“Following the story and just sitting and getting lost in this beautiful adventure of Peter Pan, I want them to be able to sit back and relax and enjoy the journey that’s ahead of them,” she said.
Tickets range from $22 to $36. They are available for purchase by calling 816-232-1778, visiting rrtstjoe.org or visiting their office at 615 S. 10th St. An optional pre-show dinner is available at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
