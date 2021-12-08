Robidoux Resident Theatre’s annual Christmas musical usually covers the holidays. This year, it will showcase all four seasons.
“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” is a classic musical that captures all the romance, joy and laughter that happens when someone changes their life after it’s turned upside down.
Director Lindsay Prawitz said people should expect the magic of all the seasons and a lot of wonderful dancing.
“I know that the audiences want to see something cool and magical and Christmas-y. We’re gonna give them all the holidays this time around, not just Christmas,” she said.
The Irving Berlin musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
The production centers around Jim Hardy (Colin Drown), a performer who decides to give up the stage for living life on a farm in Connecticut. This doesn’t mesh well with his fiancée, Lila (Morgan Williams), whose love for dancing and singing causes her to break up with him. Coincidentally, that’s when he meets the shy, charming teacher Linda (Mista Volz). Along with her quirky sister Louise (Erika Albin), they discover new ways to bring the stage to their farm and put on the performance of a lifetime.
Based on the 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, “Holiday Inn” preceded another classic musical, “White Christmas.”
“It’s kind of buddied up to ‘White Christmas.’ This movie actually came out first before ‘White Christmas,’ but they were like, ‘Well, “Holiday Inn” went so well. Let’s do “White Christmas,”’ and basically just stole the whole plot and did a slightly different version of it,” Prawitz said.
Having performed the stage version of “White Christmas” in 2014 to huge crowds, it made sense for RRT to bring bombastic, intricate dance numbers and bright, cheery songs back to the Missouri Theater stage for the holidays.
The big headache for Prawitz: Finding performers willing to give their time and energy during the holidays to make sure they could pull off such a grandiose production.
“It’s hard work, man. While everyone else is out shopping for Christmas gifts, we’re here at the theater,” she said. “It’s an odd and strange life we’ve chosen, but it is the life we chose. But because of that, this weekend, when we do get to do shows with the audience, it’ll feel grand and magical.”
True to the movie’s style, “Inn” features several massive dance numbers, from Vegas-like spectacles to tap dance numbers. Combining dancers and graduates from the Dance Arts Center with seasoned RRT veterans, Prawitz said the work has been intense.
“We have our RRT true-bloods that have come in and learned what they needed to learn to be part of the show, and they’re keeping up with those dancers. They’re all dancing their tails off. It’s wild,” Prawitz said.
Along with that, they’re having fun getting into the holiday spirit and hope audiences will too.
“One of the poignant lines in the show is, ‘We should all pause in our pursuit of happiness to just be happy.’ And I think that that is a wonderful thing to keep in mind during the holiday season,” Prawitz said.
Tickets are $20 to $38. They are available at the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St., by calling 816-232-1778 or by visiting rrtstjoe.org.
