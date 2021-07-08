In the landscape of mobster musicals, one has remained the boss for 60 years.
Inspired by real-life gangsters and gamblers, “Guys and Dolls” is one of a small crop of Broadway musicals that have crossed over to all ages and performance levels.
Case in point: Robidoux Resident Theater will be performing it for the second time in its history, at 7:30 p.m. on July 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on July 11. A series of “Guys and Dolls Jr.” performances will also be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 8, 10:30 a.m. on July 9 and 2 p.m. on July 10. All shows will be performed at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
Previously a star in the show, director Carol Myers said the combination of catchy songs, family-friendly humor and strong characters gives it that crossover appeal.
“It’s just a classic. It’s one of the best, in my opinion,” she said.
Set in vintage New York, the musical follows Nathan Detroit (Tad Hopkins), a gambler who turns to a fellow risk-taker Sky Masterson (Paul Hindemith) to set up the biggest craps game in town. Behind the scenes, Detroit’s girlfriend Adelaide (Jessica Mengel) is bothered they’ve been engaged for 14 years, while Masterson is on the chase for the heart of Sarah Brown (Natalie McDowell).
There are classic tunes like “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Adelaide’s Lament.” There’s fun and great cast chemistry. In talking about it, Myers ponders what more could audiences want?
“It’s got great characters. It’s got great music — people know the music before they come. It’s got a great storyline. It’s got some serious moments, but it’s just lots and lots of fun,” she said.
The first RRT show of 2021 to be held at the Missouri Theater, Myers said she could feel that local actors were longing to be a part of it.
“We had a very good turnout. I think people haven’t been out doing stuff for a while and it’s a great show. Coupled with the fact they haven’t been able to do theater, a lot of talent came out. And so the cast is really stacked in that regard,” she said.
The show mixes seasoned RRT talent with younger actors, with the latter helping grow the talent of a new generation of stars. Myers said it’s an all-around fun experience for her as a director.
“As a director, I love to have all ages on stage because that’s a slice of life. In this, we have the old dudes playing the main characters and we have the young punks running around and learning from them. So it really works,” she said.
For the first time, the RRT Jr. production will be the same as the adult show, which Myers said means they’ll be able to use some of the same props and compare and contrast shows.
“We take the kids and they perform on the senior stage with their props and all of their set-pieces. It’s been interesting putting those two shows together. At least we’re working with the same script,” she said laughing.
Being able to be back at the Missouri Theater for RRT’s bright, funny summer show is a blessing, Myers said.
“It feels like coming home, doing what you love in the place you love to do it,” she said.
Tickets for “Guys and Dolls” are $18 to $35 and admission to “Guys and Dolls Jr.” is $18. Tickets are available by calling the RRT box office at 816-232-1778 or visiting rrtstjoe.org. The show is appropriate for all ages.
