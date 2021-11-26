The team at Robidoux Resident Theatre knows the holidays with relatives get to be a little annoying and wacky.
No family captures that quite like the Nice family, a wild mix of politically incorrect elders and timid adults all stuck under the same roof.
“It is so fun to see the different connections that they have with one another, to see the character development,” Director Brenda Brown said. “There’s a group of siblings, and to see them behaving like siblings has just been great.”
“A Nice Family Christmas” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 at the Ruby Theatre, 615 S. 10th St.
Leading the play, Carl (Adam Clayton), is a young journalist forced to write about his family in a last-ditch effort to save his job on Christmas. His assignment: Write about a typical family Christmas.
The problem: His family is a little more than typical. His older brother Michael (Andrew Fredrickson) has relationship troubles with his wife, Jill (Lexie Owen). And his mom (Melissa Gasper) and sister Stacy (Whitney West) are desperately trying to tamp down the inappropriateness of Grandma (Janet Duke) and Uncle Bob (Mike Wilson), and they’re failing miserably.
Having been a part of past RRT productions, Brown decided to step into the director’s chair for “Nice.” Working with the cast to find the comedic rhythms of the production, she said it’s been a fun collaboration.
“It’s very different being a director and not being part of the cast. I thought I might feel like an outsider, but I don’t feel like I am,” she said. “We’ve really shared a lot because they all know that this is my first time directing. They’ve been very generous. We’ve just really worked together.”
While the play has an irreverence to it, the cast is game for hijinks that include mistletoe being used crudely, twerking and awkward, uncomfortable dialogue.
“I’ve got some really experienced actors in the cast. Melissa Gasper is just phenomenal and Lexie Owen and on down the line. It’s just a whole spectrum of experience and they’ve just all been great,” Brown said.
Tying in with the holiday season, Brown said she hopes people will come ready to let loose and shake off some of the stress they might be feeling.
“I just want everyone to laugh. I just loved hearing everybody laugh at dress rehearsal and I just want everybody to have a good time and enjoy the show,” she said.
Tickets are $28 to $38. They are available by calling 816-232-1778, visiting rrtstjoe.org or going to the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St. A pre-show dinner will be held an hour before the performance for an additional cost.
