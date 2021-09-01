After surviving a turbulent year, Robidoux Resident Theatre will get to celebrate the live performances it was able to present.
An annual celebration of its best live performances, the Ruby Awards give the local organization a chance to honor the cast and crews of its shows.
“We just do kind of an ode to our last season and give out some awards along the way,” said Lindsay Prawitz, RRT program director.
Featuring performances from past productions along with surprises, the Ruby Awards will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.
While RRT’s 2020-21 season was shortened, with two of its Mainstage shows cut because of COVID-19 safety protocols, Prawitz said there’s a lot to celebrate about the organization’s ability to bounce back.
“I’m sad that we had to cancel those two shows. However, we’re excited to get ‘School of Rock’ back up on the boards and see what that show looks like this October,” she said.
For the community, staying active and allowing people to take the stage meant a lot, especially after having to take some time off because of the pandemic.
“It was really important for the people that were involved this past year to stay involved because on the surface it looks like theater can be just like this silly thing that people do for fun,” Prawitz said. “But it actually is really meaningful to a lot of people, especially in adulthood.”
In its 2020-21 season, RRT was able to perform two shows at the Missouri Theater, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Guys and Dolls,” as well as do a number of live performances at the Ruby Theatre, like “Game Show” and “Always...Patsy Cline.” In addition, it was able to host its junior Theatre Academy and summer acting programs.
To commemorate that year with an awards show full of fun and silliness is wonderful, Prawitz said.
“Hopefully it gives everyone some excitement to get started with our next season and come out and audition and maybe win one of those red rocks next year,” she said.
RRT’s next show is “The 39 Steps,” starting Friday, Sept. 24, at the Ruby Theatre.
The Ruby Awards is open to the public. Tickets are $15 to $20 and are available at the RRT box office or by calling 819-232-1778. The show is family-friendly.
