After its first full season since 2019, Robidoux Resident Theatre will keep the momentum with a slate of beloved, award-winning shows.
Season tickets are on sale now. RRT’s next production is “Big Fish.” It will be performed July 8 through 10 at the Missouri Theater.
“This season, it’s going to be people coming back to the theater for the first time. We want them to have some titles that they recognize and then maybe some intriguing titles (that) they don’t know everything about,” said Lindsay Prawitz, program director for RRT.
For more information, call 816-232-1778 or visit rrtstjoe.org.
Here’s a breakdown of the shows:
“Peter & The Starcatcher” (Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, Ruby Theater): RRT will open its season with a trip and a Tony Award-winning fantasy. Based on Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play is an interpretation of Peter Pan’s story and he turned from a miserable orphan into The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.
While Prawitz said people might not recognize the title right off the bat, they should be sold on its acclaim.
“They can easily look up ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ and know that it was nominated for several Tonys and won. And it’s a fantastic story and show,” she said.
“Catch Me If You Can” (Oct. 21 through 23, Missouri Theater): Before the pandemic hit, this originally was planned for the big summer 2020 production. Now, it will kick off RRT’s Mainstage Series as it brings to life the true story that turned into the acclaimed Steven Spielberg movie and is now a Tony Award-winning musical. It follows Frank Abignale Jr. as he follows his dreams and hopes to not get caught.
“We got to put in all the shows that we previously announced but then couldn’t do because of (the) COVID years. So that means ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ it’s finally happening, and ‘The Sound of Music’ is finally happening, which is really exciting,” Prawitz said.
“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” (Dec. 2 through 11, Ruby Theater): This comedic spin on a Charles Dickens classic imagines what would happen if Scrooge reverted to his old, miserly ways and filed a lawsuit against Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
“Willy Wonka” (March 3 through 5, 2023, Missouri Theater): Based on Roald Dahl’s classic, this musical follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket on his grand tour of Willy Wonka’s magical factory. It features the legendary songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, as well as new tunes by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.
“Godspell” (May 5 through 7, 2023, Ruby Theater): The Stephen Schwartz classic returns to the RRT stage as a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.
“The Sound of Music” (July 7 through 9, 2023, Missouri Theater): The hills will come alive as RRT performs the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical about the von Trapp family and the tough decisions they must make when the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria.
