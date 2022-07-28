From left, Dorothy Gale (Emily Penland), Lion (Connor Bennett), The Wizard of Oz (Anthony Frump-Halloran) and Scarecrow (Calvin Kress), accept their prizes at the end of 'The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.' The production will be performed this weekend at the Missouri Theater.
From left, Dorothy Gale (Emily Penland), Lion (Connor Bennett), The Wizard of Oz (Anthony Frump-Halloran) and Scarecrow (Calvin Kress), accept their prizes at the end of 'The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.' The production will be performed this weekend at the Missouri Theater.
To improve and showcase the skills of young actors in the area, Creative Arts Productions is taking a trip down the yellow brick road.
Coming off of a three-week theater boot camp, more than 40 actors and crew members will take to the Missouri Theater to perform “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”
“It’s a lot of work and we make it look easy,” said director Jeremy Eaton. “All the work that goes into it, tears, frustration, the level of planning that you have to do this show, (we hope audiences) appreciate that.”
Performed by young actors, ranging from grades 3 to 12, the production will be performed at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Taking from the classic MGM film, itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, the one-hour musical follows teenager Dorothy Gale (Emily Penland), as she’s joined by the Scarecrow (Calvin Kress), Lion (Connor Bennett), Tin Man (William Calderwood) and Toto (Jude Kimmel) as they try to achieve their individual goals and defeat the Wicked Witch of the West (Bailey Woodbury).
The musical is part of CAP’s three-week-long summer theater camp, where young hopefuls learn the basics of acting, stage blocking and production. Typically, the camp runs for a month, but Eaton said the shortened timeline worked to their advantage.
“The kids came in already off book the first day when we did a read-through. I think it motivated them. So that helped our process move along faster,” he said.
While CAP has performed productions based on movies that the actors might be familiar with, like “Moana Jr.” and “Shrek Jr.,” it’s slightly different with an older property like “The Wizard of Oz.” Eaton said that’s not a bad thing.
“We have three kids that had never seen the movie or done anything with ‘Wizard of Oz.’ So it was a brand-new experience. I told them, ‘It’s very exciting because the story has been told so many times, that they’ll see something that we didn’t see,’” he said.
Whether they’re veterans of “Oz” or newcomers, the cast has gotten along in a way that’s pleased Eaton. He said they’ve not only learned how to act, manage a stage and learn directions but also become better people.
“We do theater, but we also teach leadership, we teach how to be a good human and things like that. To see that happen, and this cast has been extraordinary helping each other ... They’ve just been incredible,” he said.
The hope is that translates to audiences as the cast puts it all out on the stage and has fun doing it.
“(We want the audience to) just appreciate that as we’re coming back out and being back out in the world, that there’s fun things to do and to let their guard down, to be here and enjoy it with us,” he said.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at capstjoemo.org or the Missouri Theater box office.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Manganiello marveled at the years-old mysteries in his family that were solved through DNA by researchers on PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” including a revelation involving the actor’s paternal grandfather.
NEW YORK (AP) — Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of “In The Heights,” Melissa Barrera has been working non-stop on the big and small screen. Only this year, she appeared in “Scream 5” and is filming a sequel, and stars in the upcoming Benjamin Millepied's reimagi…
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — One by one, items purportedly taken from Native Americans massacred at Wounded Knee Creek emerged from the dark, cluttered display cases where they’ve sat for more than a century in a museum in rural Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.