With 20 years of touring, the “Church Basement Ladies” shows have become an institution in St. Joseph.
Celebrating two decades since its first performance, the stage comedy, created by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, will pack the house at the Missouri Theater.
“It’s always been a very good draw here in St. Joe. In fact, the tour group that comes every year, they love coming to St. Joe. They love the audience, and they always get a good reaction,” said Beth Sharp, executive director of the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
“Church Basement Ladies” will be performed for two shows, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets are on sale now.
Originally performed in Minneapolis, the show is an ode to the church basement ladies of the past that cooked, planned and organized many events while navigating crazy life circumstances such as funerals, fundraisers and dinners.
“It’s about friendship and love. This is their country club. This is something they really enjoy. They are each other’s best friends,” said Curt Wollan, an executive producer of Troupe America Inc., the company behind the “Church Basement” tour, in a previous interview. “My mom was a big church basement lady. I remember as a kid sitting in another room hearing them laugh and thinking, ‘Those ladies are having a great time in there.’”
That kind of relatable, down-home charm has resonated with local audiences, making it a staple of PAA’s season.
“I think everybody relates to it. If you’ve grown up in the church and you’ve been around the ladies that usually run the kitchen ... They seem to know everything that’s going on,” said Sharp with a laugh.While rising COVID-19 cases in 2021 caused a previous tour for the “Church Basement Ladies in You Smell Barn” to be postponed, the performers are ready to laugh and have fun with friends again with this anniversary show.
“It’s really exciting to be able to connect with (everyone) and provide something for them that they really enjoy. They’re gonna come away having a very good feeling at the end of the day,” Sharp said.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225, or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
