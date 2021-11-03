There’s nothing normal about a performance by the shadow-based dance group Catapult.
In a matter of seconds, humans can shift from dancers to silhouettes of butterflies, flowers, apples and frogs.
It’s done in such a masterful way that it earned the Connecticut-based dance group a finalist spot on “America’s Got Talent.”
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The show is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
The dancers of Catapult work behind a screen to create silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Their work is an art form that combines a variety of art forms to create an awe-inspiring, family-friendly performance.
“We use dance, we use the shadow sculpture, and we use acting to tell stories,” said Adam Battelstein, who founded Catapult in 2009. “It’s also a magic show. The title of the show is ‘Magic Shadows’ because in all of these stories, there are transformations from one shape to another that are bewildering. Like, ‘How do you get from that shape to this other shape?’”
As Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” plays out on stage, the dancers use their bodies to transform into a variety of objects. They turn from animals to helicopters, taking the audience around the world.
“There are stories being told, emotional moments happening. So I think it’s got the kind of wow factor of a magic show. But the engagement factor of a play,” Battelstein said.
The group’s show, titled “Magic Shadows,” is made up of seven dances: “Four Seasons,” “Milestones,” “Berlin Wall,” “Spy,” “Bullies,” “Go West” and “A Traveler’s Tale.”
While the audience will recognize Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” which served as the inspiration for the group, the other dances are Battelstein originals, choreographed in collaboration with the Catapult team. Battelstein said being a part of the team means being a dancer first, but also being able to act and express emotion onstage. Watching those skills evolve is a treat.
“Seeing someone come in and barely being able to keep up in the company to watching that person kind of come out of their shell and really take command of the performance (and) opportunity that they have is really cool,” he said.
Battelstein enjoys the pressure of the performance, partially because it propelled Catapult in the first place. After forming and finding its footing, the group decided to try out for NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent” in 2013 to see how far it could go on a national scale. It ended up placing in the top 12.
“It was stressful, but that kind of pressure was good for me. It made me work better, I guess I just am good under a deadline,” he said. “It was emotional, stressful, and definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done.”
Catapult’s TV fame launched it into the international stratosphere, performing around the world in China, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Its “Magic Shadows” tour will be its fifth go-around in the United States.
An ever-evolving show, the group has added and improved it over the years, giving it more layers and intricate shapes. Battelstein said it’s amazing what the group has accomplished and he hopes people appreciate it.
“I hope the audience either brings their child-like wonder into the theater or leaves with more of it than they came in with,” he said.
Tickets are $15 to $50. They can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225, or online at performingarts-saintjoseph.org/shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.