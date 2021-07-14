Almost 25 years ago, I went with some friends to see a movie I'm sure I called "The greatest movie ever" as I walked out.
This was, of course, the Michael Jordan/"Looney Tunes" crossover "Space Jam."
Looking back, I'm not sure what appealed to me about the movie, besides a killer soundtrack and it being centered around my main kid obsession - sports. I wasn't big into "Looney Tunes" (I preferred the more hip "Tiny Toon Adventures") and, as a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, I definitely wasn't big on Michael Jordan.
With all that said, I loved it. Even if I didn't understand the "Pulp Fiction" reference, the "He's fixing a divot" golf joke (as an adult, it's easily the best line in the movie) or realized this was all image rehab for Jordan, it pushed all the right buttons in my kid brain (and apparently did for a lot of kids, as it sold more than $6 billion in merchandise).
After decades of false starts, Warner Bros. Pictures will try to push those buttons again, this time with NBA superstar LeBron James in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." But all the previews and stories seem to point to one question: "Why?"
Anecdotally speaking, I don't know if there are many kids out there that care about "Looney Tunes." I have to imagine there are less that care about "Space Jam," despite Jordan's continuing popularity through the docuseries "The Last Dance," his shoes and memes. It's a product of its time that's been elevated in the mind of adults because of nostalgia. Basically, it's for adults that still long for their childhood.
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" carries none of that nostalgia with it. It has the slicker production of a 21st century blockbuster. Its soundtrack features mostly current popular rap and pop artists. It has dated references to memes.
Bringing back "Space Jam" feels the same to me as trying to do comedy sequels to decades-old movies like "Dumb & Dumber," "Anchorman" or "Super Troopers." It fails to recognize that all of those were lightning in a bottle - a perfect combination of great writing, comic timing and energy.
"Space Jam" was created in a mostly pre-Internet era where Jordan was thought of as flawless sports deity and R. Kelly, the soundtrack's star artist, was one of the biggest pop singers around. With "A New Legacy," we know all of James's flaws and as of now, the soundtrack has no bangers like the first (And thankfully, no accused pedophiles).
This seems to me to be less of a new legacy and more of another sequel that we'll stash away with all of the other misguided attempts to rekindle '90s nostalgia.
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, July 17.
