I have a confession: I am a reformed Kanye West fan.
For a decade, I tried to defend his wild actions and things he would say because, at the end of the day, he made albums that I thought were profound and vulnerable. Everything else, I brushed off as him just being a provocateur.
As it turns out, that kind of fan behavior was enabling, and there are only so many times you can poke the bear before it gets numb to it. So the choice is either tone it down or turn it up.
In the past five years, West has done everything to stoke the flames of controversy, from endorsing Trump to calling out people, from his ex-wife to Pete Davidson, on social media. In October, he discovered there’s a line to how much people will tolerate.
First, it started by wearing a White Lives Matter shirt with far-right personality Candace Owens at his Yeezy fashion show. Sure, whatever. It’s Kanye being Kanye in the worst way. Then he got on social media and went full anti-semite, claiming Jewish people controlled Puff Daddy, then getting on Twitter to say he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Since then, he’s continued a streak of accusing Jewish people of being the reason he’s basically lost everything, from his lucrative deal with Adidas to his billionaire status to friends and collaborators like rapper-producer Q-Tip. What it seems to be is he’s so used to the enabling that people have done since the start of his career that he’s mad it’s stopping.
“I could say anti-semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” West said on the popular video interview series “Drink Champs.”
This was in the middle of West rattling off a number of anti-semitic and false conspiracies ranging from the media to George Floyd’s death. West sounded like he was taking the possibility of a cancellation by his closest supporters as a challenge. In the past week, he found out they were up for it.
Since news of West getting dropped by just about every business he’s been associated with, he’s continued to blame Jewish people, compared himself to Emmett Till and avoided any kind of accountability. While extremist personalities have shown that can be a lucrative move, it doesn’t come with the validation from society that I think Kanye craves.
Kanye wants a world where he can still get away with saying some of the grossest things with no repercussions and he’s figured out that world no longer exists. He messed around and found out.
When NBC canceled the sci-fi family drama “Manifest” last year after three seasons, fans were devastated: The central mystery about a commercial plane that disappeared for more than five years — only to land with crew and passengers that hadn't aged a day — was nowhere near solved.
MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while a march by thousands of fascist sympathizers to the crypt of the country's slain fasci…
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.
LONDON (AP) — Shehan Karunatilaka wrote his Booker Prize-winning novel “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” to give voice to Sri Lanka’s dead. He hoped the ghosts of the country’s bloody past could speak to its troubled present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.