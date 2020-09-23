I love the little sayings and inside jokes that different families have with each other.

On my mom’s side, the Sarver half of the family, it was always saying goodbye to Grandma and Grandpa Sarver with “See you in the funny papers!”

During the past 12 years, both of those grandparents did see themselves in our “funny papers,” with mentions from me in this very column.

I don’t think they always read St. Joe Live (especially during their time living in Florida), but to me it was a fun, little “thank you” for their encouragement in my career over the years.

The last time I mentioned my grandpa was when he died in 2015. This time, I’m saying goodbye to my last living grandparent, Dorothy “Grandma” Sarver, the most “Grandma” grandma that you could ever have.

In writing this, I ask myself “Why save this for the pop culture section?” And the answer is that Grandma Sarver served as a person who loved music, movies and television, even if those things were sometimes from a bygone era.

Growing up, going to grandma and grandpa’s house was thing of excitement. She had the Disney Channel (Side note: Back in the day, the Disney Channel was a premium service that was viewed as the TV equivalent of the holy grail for kids — at least until they grew up and discovered HBO). She had coloring books. She had sugary cereal!

There are a lot of material things that I associate with my grandma, like the family trips to Disney World, her buying me my first TV as a kid and going to places like Toys ‘R’ Us and Discovery Zone with my cousins. But as warm and fuzzy as all these things are to her memory, they are not what made our relationship.

Both Grandma and Grandpa Sarver were great artists and supporters of the arts. Grandpa was into painting, and my grandma was into singing and handbells, meaning that we went to a lot of vocal and bell choir concerts, sometimes kicking and screaming. Grandma ignited many of my relatives’ love for movies through countless showings of Disney films in her wood-paneled basement. She also was an early adopter of the internet.

Grandma had this wonderfully low, husky voice and a laugh that was unmistakable. She always had this calming, warm presence that made you feel safe as a kid (unless you went running off at the mall to the local Sam Goody, then you saw the rare “angry grandma” that you didn’t know existed). As a kid, she did her best to make sure she was at plays and musicals and always had words of encouragement.

All of those things will continue to mean a lot to me. I can only hope to reflect her kind nature and good spirit. Thank you for everything, grandma. We’ll see you in the funny papers.