A new attraction in Wathena, Kansas, is hoping to give families a lot to do on Sunday.
Run by the Simpson family, Sunflower Fields, 1327 Treece Road in Wathena, will host its first "Kids Day" event starting ay 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18. It is free to the public, though donations are accepted.
"I just want them to remember it and be able to say 'I want to go back there next year,'" Natalie Simpson, owner of Sunflower Fields, said.
While the event will kick off when the fields open, the main attractions will begin around 11 a.m., when The Enchilada Lady will be selling some of her signature dishes. Kona Ice will also be on-hand starting at noon, selling its shaved ice treats.
On the activities side, people will be able to take pictures with baby cows, goats and chickens. At 3 p.m., author Caelan Peterson and her dog Crosby, will be hosting a special reading of her book, "Crosby The Farm Dog." There will also be balloon artists and games.
Simpson said the idea for the day came up when her daughter and she were thinking of some special days for people in the area. Their goal: Do whatever they can to put a smile on peoples' faces.
"It just makes makes our day when we see everybody else having a good time and just relaxing in a peaceful atmosphere," she said.
When they made the call to local vendors to see if they were interested, the response was enthusiastic.
"They were all for it. They're like 'Heck yes, we'll come,'" Simpson said.
Sunflower Fields opened in 2020 and during the past two seasons, has seen several hundred visitors. While the events and activities are free, they ask for people to donate so they can continue offering their services.
In addition to the "Kids Day" event, it also will hold a special event honoring frontline workers on July 24, with special shirts, photos and BBQ.
"We just want to applaud them for doing what they did during all of this COVID stuff," Simpson said.
All of the events are done to make people in the area have fun and feel special.
"I just hope people enjoy their day. I hope they have a lot of memories and pictures," Simpson said.
Sunflower Fields are open Wednesday through Sunday during July and August. They ask people respect their hours and days of operation and to not trespass on the property when it's closed to the public.
