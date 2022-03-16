While snow may have delayed St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the area, the excitement for this weekend’s activities is still palpable.
Kicking off with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated throughout the city.
“We’re really hoping for a nice turnout (with) lots of families, lots of people on the street,” said Bob Fitzpatrick, an organizer for the event.
Here’s what’s going on Saturday:
36th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When and where: Noon, travels down
Frederick Avenue to Francis Street.
For 36 years, the St. Joseph chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians looks forward to people donning their finest green clothing and lining Frederick Avenue with St. Patrick’s Day cheer for its parade.
Continuing its mission to feed the hungry in St. Joseph, it’s pushing its campaign for people to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, helping those in need due to the financial constraints caused by the pandemic.
“We have, I think about 14 different locations that have collection points for food on the food drive. And then we have also been trying to use utilize the QR code in our in our advertising for people to actually make a cash contribution, because they feel that it goes a little bit further than the actual canned goods,” Fitzpatrick said.
While the Hibernians want everyone to have fun, they also want to recognize the historic hunger that Irish people have experienced and hope they can pay homage by helping those feeling it today.
“The Irish have suffered during the potato famine, and they have an idea of what it’s like to be hungry. So that theme of hunger ... is why (we) help Second Harvest,” Fitzpatrick said.
Along with the fundraising, Fitzpatrick said it will be a traditional, family-friendly celebration with floats, Irish music and decorations celebrating Irish culture as it passes bars on “Irish Row.” With it being an election year, he said people can also get a glimpse at who’s running.
“(It’s) the first political parade of the season. So a lot of people like to come out and kind of be seen by the public. We’ve got a number of politicians in the parade this year,” he said.
As part of the parade, there will be two honorees involved in the march. The Mahoney family will serve as the grand marshals for the event. It will also have people of Ukrainian descent marching in the parade with their home country’s flag as a show of solidarity with those fighting in the war.
“We were looking at the news and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is hitting us right in the face. We should be saying something to help out to people from Ukraine,’” said Fitzpatrick.
Following the parade, the Hibernians ask people to celebrate their civic pride as much as Celtic pride by picking up their trash as they leave.
“St. Patrick’s Day” with Tom Meehan and Grindstone Creek
When and where: 10 a.m. Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., 816-279-9087.
Never one to shy away from its Irish heritage, the music venue Unplugged will be celebrating throughout the day.
It will kick off with Tom Meehan performing some traditional Irish tunes and segue into its “All Ages Open Mic.” The night will close with a performance by Grindstone Creek at 9 p.m.
“Snake Saturday” concert with Ben Constable
When and where: Noon,
Sk8bar, 501 Francis St.
Immediately following the parade, the skateboard-themed Sk8bar will have Ben Constable performing Irish music. There is no cover charge for the performance. At 8 p.m. it will host the rock bands Deviator and Gutter Buds for a $5 cover charge.
