Irish eyes will be smiling again as St. Patrick’s Day festivities return to the area this weekend.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was canceled in 2020 because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off a day of events in the city on Saturday.

“We thought it would be an opportune time to allow people a chance to get back together, as long as they are able to do it with some ideas in mind of keeping safe,” Shane McDonald, a longtime member of the St. Joseph Ancient Order of Hibernians, said.

Here’s what’s going on Saturday:

5K Shamrock Run

When and where: Starts at 11:30 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 11th Street.

Every year, Norty’s holds a 5K run to help raise money for Special Olympics Missouri North Area. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 11th Street and finish at Norty’s Bar & Grill on Frederick Avenue. Registration is $20 for runners 15 and younger and $30 for those 16 and older.

35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When and where: Noon, travels down Frederick Avenue to Francis Street.

For 35 years, the St. Joseph chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians looks forward to people donning their finest green clothing and lining Frederick Avenue with St. Patrick’s Day cheer for its parade.

McDonald said after having to cancel in 2020, the group wanted to take extra precautions in returning this year. In the end, a lively debate was had of whether or not to pull the trigger.

“It wasn’t a done deal at all. And there were some dissenters, there were some people who thought we shouldn’t have the parade. But the majority of the membership thought that we could go ahead with it, as long as we did our own social distancing for ourselves and the participants in the parade,” he said.

Masks are encouraged for both viewers and people participating in the parade.

Besides those safety precautions, McDonald said it should feel like old times, with green floats, Irish music and decorations celebrating Irish culture as it passes bars on “Irish Row” like Kelly’s and Norty’s.

“We think that people can control themselves to the point where we can have a safe event. So people are ready to get out again and then we want to give them that opportunity,” McDonald said.

This year’s “grand marshal” will be the frontline heroes who continue to work tirelessly during the pandemic. With COVID-19 infection and hospitalization

numbers down, McDonald said the Hibernians are honored to feature them and give them applause.

“There are people who have had to go to work every day, in spite of the pandemic, in spite of risks to themselves and their families, just because of their jobs and the service they provide to the community. They have to be there every day and we thought it was important this year to to recognize those people and to pay some tribute to them,” he said.

Outside of good cheer, the parade also will be one of goodwill as the Hibernians partner again with Second Harvest Community Food Bank and efforts to fight hunger. Parade participants and those watching are encouraged to bring canned goods to help, which will be collected during the parade. Second Harvest also will share in the financial proceeds of the parade.

During the parade, McDonald said he hopes people will celebrate the civic pride as much as Celtic pride by being sure to pick up their trash as they leave.

“Snake Saturday” Tom Meehan, Kari Crow and Meredith Shaw

When and where: 11 a.m. Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., 816-279-9087.

With a float in the parade for the first time, the music venue Unplugged will have its Irish heritage on display.

It will start with its “All Ages Open Mic” at 4 p.m. and continue with Irish music from Tom Meehan, Kari Crow and Meredith Shaw Music. Hawkeyes BBQ will be there with food to purchase.

Live Irish Music with Flannigan’s Right Hook

When and where: 2 p.m. Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. $10 entry.

For its Irish festivities, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will be bringing some Kansas City favorites as the Irish cover band Flannigan’s Right Hook will perform at the venue. It also will be serving Irish food all day. Admission is $10.