The St. Joseph Sculpture Walk has always been a local social media attraction. All it needed was an event.
Hosting its first Sculpture Walk Scavenger Hunt, the Allied Arts Council will turn its ongoing, outdoor art walk into a communal competition.
Being held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, the event will have teams of two to six players getting together, receiving a list of clues and going on the hunt to win prizes.
Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director, said while it wasn't her idea, she's happy to host a gathering that engages with younger people and has them checking out art Downtown.
"I think it's just another opportunity to bring people down to see the sculptures and look at them in a new way," she said.
To register, teams have to message The Allied Arts Council's Instagram account, @thealliedartscouncil. From there, they'll download the Otocast app, which gives players details about the sculptures and help them solve questions on Instagram.
"There will be questions about the sculptures on Instagram, so that people will have to figure out what sculpture they're referring to, and then go and get their picture taken with that sculpture," Fankhauser said.
The team that finds and post photos of the correct sculptures via Instagram first will receive a gift basket full of prizes from Downtown shops.
Fankhauser views the event as a fun way to continue the already-popular art showcase, which features 21 sculptures from across North America. As the cooler weather has picked up, she said so has the foot traffic.
"Fall has been pretty busy. There's a lot of people getting out, enjoying the the cooler weather because summer got a little hot," she said.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, people can also register their vote for their favorite sculpture by filling out a ballot found in the walking tour brochure and dropping it off in one of the ballot boxes Downtown or at the Allied Arts Council office, 118 S. Eighth St.
Artists wanting to get in on the action can also inquire about getting their art considered for the 2022 Sculpture Walk. Allied Arts Council has put out its call for submissions for next year's walk.
The selected sculptures will be displayed Downtown for the June 2022 to May 2023 exhibition. Artists selected receive a $750 honorarium per sculpture selected and compete for up to $15,000 in cash prize awards. Each sculpture is for sale to the public. Additionally, one sculpture is purchased to become a permanent part of St. Joseph’s public art collection.
The deadline for submission is Feb. 8, 2022, with notification of acceptance on or before March 4, 2022. More information is available at http://www.stjoearts.org/programs_sculpture_walk.htm.
