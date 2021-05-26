Allied Arts Council seeking Mayor’s Awards for the Arts nominations

Nominations are open for the 2021 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts, presented by Mayor Bill McMurray and the Allied Arts Council.

The Mayor’s Awards for the Arts are designed to honor and celebrate people and organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of the arts and/or increase access to arts experiences in St. Joseph, Missouri. Organizers are seeking nominations for artists, arts organizations, advocates, educators and corporate citizens who contribute to the arts. A panel of arts leaders from across the state selects the award recipients.

Mayor’s Awards Categories include Artist of the Year (recognizing an established individual artist in any discipline for artistic excellence), Arts Educator of the Year (recognizing an outstanding contribution to arts education instructor at the K-12 or postsecondary level), Youth Artist (recognizing an artist 19 years of age or under who has demonstrated talent and achievement in one or more artistic disciplines), Achievement in the Arts (recognizing an organization or business that excels in supporting and/or enhancing the arts through contributions of time, talent or funding), Individual Leadership (recognizing an individual, business or civic leader who has greatly contributed to one or more arts or cultural organizations) and Outstanding Volunteer (recognizing contributions to one or more arts organizations within the past year).

The nomination form can be downloaded at stjoearts.org/wp/2143-2/. Nominations are due in the office by 5 p.m. Monday, June 7. Submit applications to cathy.ketter@stjoearts.org or mail to the Allied Arts Council, 118 S. Eighth St., St. Joseph, MO, 64501.

St. Joseph Sculpture Walk to begin on June 9

The public is invited to tour the new sculptures arriving in Downtown St. Joseph for the 8th annual Allied Arts Council Sculpture Walk.

The Allied Arts Council, in partnership with the City of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District, sponsors this annual visual arts project. Everyone is invited to join in the “First Walk” following the opening reception on Wednesday, June 9. Walkers will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the corner of Eighth and Felix streets.

Among the new arrivals is a more than 9-foot-tall piece called “Do Something Good with Your Superpowers” by Republic, Missouri, artist James Douglas Cox.

The Sculpture Walk is a year-long exhibit of juried, outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph. This year’s 21 sculptures feature works created by artists from across North America, including pieces by Missouri sculptors. Viewers of the sculpture walk are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture by completing the ballot found in the walking tour brochure and dropping it off in one of the ballot boxes Downtown or at the Allied Arts office, 118 S. Eighth St.

For more information, visit the Allied Arts Council’s website, www.stjoearts.org, or contact Teresa Fankhauser at teresa.fankhauser@stjoearts.org or 816-233-0231.