Ales West to return in June

Ales West, St. Joseph’s craft beer festival, is planned for Saturday, June 5. This year’s event will feature beer from more than 25 different breweries, which will provide more than 100 samples of the region’s craft beer. Tickets can be purchased online ateventbrite.com/e/ales-west-2021-tick ets-145381805895.

Ales West 2021 is sponsored by Wil Fischer Distributing, River Bluff Brewing Company and Angry Swede Brewing. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit St. Joseph’s Performing Arts Association.

More information can be found at fb.me/e/npQ0XK GFl.

Albrecht-Kemper to debut new art exhibit

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will present the first public art exhibition from collectors Mark and Carol Moseman.

Titled “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art,” it will feature a selection of 60 paintings, drawings and sculptures depicting the people, places and daily activities of the 1850s to the 1940s.

The exhibition will be on view from April 17 to June 6. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. This reception is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required.

People’s Choice winner chosen in sculpture walk

The Allied Arts Council has announced the winner of the 2020-21 St. Joseph Sculpture Walk People’s Choice Award.

Located on Eighth Street between Felix and Francis streets, “Barrel of Monkeys” won the most votes from the public. The piece comes from James Douglas Cox, a largely self-taught artist who has worked in stainless steel since 1995.

For purchasing information on “Barrel of Monkeys” and others in the walk, contact the Allied Arts Council at 816-233-0231, email teresa.fankhauser@stjoearts.org or stop in the Allied Arts office at 118 S. Eighth St.

Sculptures will be de-installed during the month of May.

—From staff reports