The second season for Saint Joseph Symphony conductor Christopher Kelts is promising to be something special.
• • •
Bringing a mixture of virtuosic musicianship, dance and a variety of musical textures, he’s excited for what’s in store.
“I’m really comforted by the familiarity of the St. Joseph community and the orchestra. So planning the season has been actually a lot of fun now that I can kind of see the forest through the trees,” he said.
The first performance will focus on the elegant, with “Beautiful & Brahms,” a concert celebrating the works of German composer Johannes Brahms and French composer Gabriel Fauré. It will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
With the first show of the season, Kelt said the goal of the concert, which will showcase Fauré’s “Pelleas et Melisande” Suite and Fauré’s “Symphony No. 2, D major, Op. 73,” is to show the deep well of talent the Symphony has.
“Brahms being very steeped in orchestral tradition, that very German rich, dark sound, (it’s) beautiful, exciting, (and uses the) full force of the orchestra onstage. It just made sense to open the season. We basically want to shake the plaster off the walls,” he said.
The story behind the pieces couldn’t be more different, which is why Kelts chose them. The Fauré piece is cheery and centers around a love triangle between brothers and a woman found in a forest.
“It’s a very beautiful suite ... I think audiences are really going to love the way that the orchestra sounds because of the way it’s written,” he said.
Contrasting with that piece, the Brahms piece is one of the saddest compositions he wrote. But there’s beauty to that, too, Kelts said.
“From an orchestral standpoint, it doesn’t get better than Brahms,” he said.
The concert will serve as a preview for the season, which will feature performances such as “Holiday Cheer” with guest dancer Tommy Wasiuta (Dec. 17), “Czech Mix — Mozart and Dvorák” (March 18, 2023) and “Tchaikovsky!” with guest violinist Sophia Han (April 22, 2023).
After the success of his first year, Kelts said he has better grasp of the taste of Symphony-goers in the area and hopes to take them to some fun, experimental places in the next year.
“A lot of hard work goes into planning a season. At the same time, you can really let your creative mind take you into very interesting places,” he said.
There will also be some special events such as the Youth Concert Day for “Young at Art” (Sept. 30) and a special Family Fun Concert (Oct. 29).
Kelts said he hopes whether people have attended a Symphony concert before or are new to them, they come with an open mind and ready to be dazzled.
“We’re trying to offer an experience of live music and I think people will be pleasantly surprised when they take that chance and come experience the Saint Joseph Symphony,” she said.
Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office at 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
