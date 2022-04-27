There’s likely no symphonic piece more popular than Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5 in C minor,” which is what makes it the perfect for the Saint Joseph Symphony to close its 2021-22 season.
From being sampled on disco hits to being featured in television shows and movie trailers, it’s the go-to touchstone in pop culture for drama and suspense.
“People recognize it because it’s been used in pop culture references or oftentimes, a lot of grade school general music classes will listen to this piece of music, and so it sort of sticks with people. So I think there’s not only an emotional connection, but maybe a nostalgic connection to it as well,” said Christopher Kelts, conductor for the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Wanting to flesh out the history and the experience behind that legendary piece, the Saint Joseph Symphony will perform it as part of its concert, “A Beethoven Finale” with special guest pianist Minju Choi Witte at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
Closing out his first season with the Symphony, Kelts said he knew he wanted to go out with a statement. He not only wanted to show his thanks to the city for a successful first year, but a showcase of the talent the group has.
“These musicians have just been knocking it out of the park. Every single concert, they’re performing at such a high artistic level. I get more positive comments about how the symphony’s sound has grown and changed and developed,” he said.
Featuring Witte on piano for “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major,” the Symphony is teaming up with her world-class talent. Having collaborated with symphonic groups like the Indianapolis Symphony, Music Academy of the West and Julliard Orchestra, Witte working with the Symphony is an honor, Kelts said.
“When she sits and plays the piano, it’s mesmerizing. It’s thoughtful. It’s colorful and effortless,” he said.
Having worked with her in the past, Kelts said he was looking forward to requesting her talents as a guest performer.
“I said, ‘Minju, I’m doing “Symphony No. 5” by Beethoven. What do you want to play as a concerto?’ And she said, ‘You know, I would really love to perform Beethoven’s “Fourth Piano Concerto,” which doesn’t get a lot (as they say) on Facebook, it doesn’t get a lot of likes.’ ... It is very intimate in nature, in comparison to the Fifth Symphony,” he said.
Noting the history both pieces, Kelts said both premiered on the same night in 1808 to less-than-desirable results.
“It was an absolute disaster,” Kelts said. “I think he knocked over the light candles to help him see the music. The audience, I think, laughed at that so that aggravated Beethoven.”
Hoping for better results than that performance, Kelts said with the combined talent of the Symphony and Witte, it should go off without a hitch.
“It will be a very worthy pairing,” he said.
Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.