After an exhaustive search, the Saint Joseph Symphony has narrowed down the list to three candidates to fill its vacant music director spot.

“It was just fascinating. I mean, (we received) applicants from all across the nation. So of course, we were pleased and amazed at the interest and really delighted to find such strong candidates that are all already in the region,” Lori McAlister, managing director for the Saint Joseph Symphony, said.

The finalists are: Carolyn Watson, an Australian native who has worked with groups like the Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Kansas City Symphony; Christopher Kelts, the music director/conductor of the Kansas City Civic Orchestra; and Silas Huff, music director of the Colorado Pops Orchestra.

McAlister said the symphony was drawn to each because of their skills and experience working with students. Watson is the director of orchestral activities at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Kelts is the director of orchestral studies at Missouri State University in Springfield. Huff is the director of orchestras at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

“They’re all currently working in university settings, which is wonderful. That certainly continues the pattern that we have had,” McAlister said.

The position of music director has been vacant since Rico McNeela exited the position after the symphony’s 2019-20 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, McAlister said it’s been busy sorting through applications and conducting Zoom meetings with potential candidates.

“We’re hoping now that we have our three candidates that we can actually bring them to town for a few days and to have them actually conduct a show,” McAlister said.

In the spring, the tentative plans for the candidates are that they will choose pieces for a maximum hour-long concert at the Missouri Theater, with social distancing precautions in place. With each performance, an audience can pay to watch the show at the Missouri Theater and voice their support for the candidate and the symphony, which has not performed in front of an audience since 2019.

“Their choices were a mixed ensemble, that could be strings, brass and wind, no more than 15 players. If they wanted to go all strings ... those players can play with their masks on then they can have up to 28,” McAlister said.

There will be changes to the performances to limit movement, such as the performers not using the dressing rooms and no intermission between the two parts of the performances.

“There’s just a lot of logistics involved in making it work. Everybody’s on board, and everybody is really willing to do whatever it takes in order to to make this a safe and successful experience for everybody involved,” McAlister said.

More information about the upcoming shows will be available as they’re ironed out. For now, McAlister is happy to be making progress after a more than yearlong absence.

“Needless to say, the players are anxious to play again. And we hear from patrons all the time, of course, they’re eager for a live show. My goodness, aren’t we all?” she said.

To be able to bring some fresh perspectives and energy to the symphony will be a nice return to the stage.

“They’ve all got a tremendous amount of experience that they bring to the table ... It’s just it’s going to expand our horizons in a variety of ways,” she said.