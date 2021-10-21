For those set to attend the musical "School of Rock" this weekend, Robidoux Resident Theatre salutes you.
Performing the Broadway musical adaptation of the hit Jack Black movie, the cast and crew promise a raucous good time.
"(There's) so much energy," director Carol Myers said.
The Andrew Lloyd Weber musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
The musical centers around Dewey Finn (Braden Shyrock), a down-on-his-luck musician who's been kicked out of his band and is on the verge of getting the boot from his apartment with former rocker Ned Schneebly (Colin Drown).
Intercepting a call to substitute teach at the prestigious Horace Green School, Finn pretends to be Schneebly as he replaces math and science with rock history and band practice, forming a class band that can finally give him the rock glory he's always wanted.
Playing the role of the lovable loser Finn, performed with chaotic energy by Black in the film and Alex Brightman on Broadway, Braden Shyrock has been given the green light by Myers to let loose.
"Sometimes in other roles, I've had to say, 'Okay, contain yourself a little more a bit.' In this role, it's like, go for it, because Jack Black is sloppy and all over the place and crazy and fun," she said.
Featuring a class of younger actors, like the bookish Summer Hathaway (Lilly Carter), shy Lawrence Turner (Hayden Cooperider) and energetic Zack Mooneyham (Macormick Carlson), among many others, the characters form a bond with Finn that cuts through his narcissism to show he's a kind-hearted person at his core.
Myers said Shyrock working with the young cast has been a fun education in acting.
"It's been fun to watch. They become his kids, and he's the type of guy that kids gravitate towards. So yeah, that was kind of a natural fit," she said.
Showcasing Finn's softer side, the musical also impressed Myers with its heart, specifically in a scene shared between Finn and Horace Green principal Rosalie Mullins (Kasey Brown), where she's able to be less stuffy and more of her true self.
"You see that arc in her character, and she gets to sing this beautiful song ("Where Did the Rock Go?"), which has enjoyed Andrew Lloyd Webber written all over it. It's a lovely thing, and they do a lovely job with each other," she said.
For some of the cast, the three performances will be their first time being featured in front of an audience on the Missouri Theater stage. Myers said while it takes some getting used to, they've all taken to the big, loud and fun atmosphere needed for a large audience.
"We've told them, 'There's going to be a pair of eyes on you all the time (from the audience). So you need to figure out what your character is and identify with it and be doing those actions that match that character.' So it's a lot of fun, and of course, they're involved. They love all that theater analysis stuff," she said.
Providing the music for the show, Myers is using a more rock-centric pit orchestra of guitars, piano and drums, with musical direction by Natalie McDowell. While she had her worries it might get a little too loud, it's been adjusted to make sure the rock music doesn't overtake the singing or dialogue.
"There's that extra element of live rock music. I was concerned maybe that might be too rocky for audience, but (it's) not at all (loud)," she said.
For audiences, Myers hopes they're ready to have a good time coming to class, rocking out and learning a valuable lesson.
"It's just kind of a light night out," she said. "The moral of the story is to be who you really are and find full fulfillment in that and that you don't have to always win to be fulfilled."
Tickets are $30 to $34. They are available for purchase by calling 816-232-1778, visiting rrtstjoe.org or visiting their office at 615 S. 10th St. The musical contains mild profanity.
