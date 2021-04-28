For one weekend, Robidoux Resident Theater’s normally ornate and orderly Ruby Theater will be turned into a messy, illuminated TV studio.

Wires will hang off the balcony, in-studio monitors will showcase the audience and the crowd will participate in a bit of trivia while also watching RRT’s latest production, “Game Show.”

“It is live,” director Carol Myers said with gusto.

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2. Pre-show meals will be available before the performances.

For Myers, “Game Show” is a different beast from what she’s used to, having recently directed musicals and plays like “It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical” and “Matilda.” It’s looser, more improvisational and fun.

“Game Show” stars Bemo Myers as Troy Richards, the host of a long-time TV trivia show. While he puts on a good face as he quizzes members of the audience, there’s backstage drama brewing behind the scenes.

“On commercial breaks, shenanigans happen. There are little love triangles and a little backstabbing, a little maneuvering and manipulation and then they go back on air,” Myers said.

Some of the characters involved in the chicanery include Cliff Andrews (Fred Olson), Steve Fox (Joseph Jones), Gerry Smith (Sam Smith), Joe Maguire (Robbie Morton) and Ellen Ryan (Christy Pearce).

While interactive performances were a fairly regular deal when RRT occupied the Landing Playhouse, this will be the first production at the Ruby Theater to feature crowd-centric participation. Myers said to avoid giving someone the spotlight who doesn’t want it, people will be asked before the show starts if they’d like to be featured.

“Anyone who’s coming, (there’s) no fear. You do not have to be a contestant. We’re not just plucking people at dinner. You’ll be asked ... ‘Do you want to participate in the game?’ And then we give you a name tag,” Myers said.

To give the audience the game-show feel, the production crew, which includes technical director Frank Polleck, onstage media director Andrew Bramlage and sound/video designer Chuck Hazelwood, had to work tirelessly to build the two-tiered set, which includes a game show stage with four panels with TVs built into them and a backstage office.

“There’s much more collaboration in putting it all together and making sure it would work and working out ahead of time. Usually, we’re doing (technical work) this week. Well, no joke, we started like weeks ago,” Myers said.

To adjust for whatever the audience might bring to the stage, the cast has practiced the show with a number of different guests. But until the play is finally performed in front of a paying audience, Myers isn’t sure what to expect.

“No show is the same. Everyone’s different. (There’s) different things to laugh at. It’s just a different, new show,” she said.

Tickets are $36 to $43. They are available at the RRT box office at 615 S. 10th St., by calling 816-232-1778 or by visiting rrtstjoe.org.