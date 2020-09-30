In the board game “Clue,” it’s all about every piece falling in place to solve the perfect murder.

For Robidoux Resident Theatre, it was a similar mix of gathering a cast with chemistry and talent, dynamic sets and a plan in place to keep its audience, cast and crew safe.

Based on the 1985 cult Paramount movie, this ensemble stage comedy follows six guests at a dinner party: Col. Mustard (Sam Smith), Professor Plum (Robert Morton), Mr. Green (Cannon Peterson), Miss Scarlet (Brenda Brown), Mrs. White (Annie Bramlage) and Mrs. Peacock (Melissa Mumper). It also stars Tyler Messner as Wadsworth and Natalie Smith as Yvette.

Meeting at a remote mansion, the gathering is going well until its host turns up dead — and everyone is a suspect. All of that will come to life (and death) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.

Directed by Jessica Agnew (RRT’s “Annie” and “Forever Plaid’), this murder-mystery farce is her second foray into the genre, also having directed 2019’s “Dial M For Murder.” This one has a bit more fun with it, as it turns the Ruby Theater stage into the board game.

“It’s a challenge to try to do a show like this. where of course, like the game, there’s like eight different rooms, and creating that on a stage, it’s fun,” she said.

The production will lead the audience through those different rooms to guess the who, what and where of this mysterious murder. As a fan of the game and the movie, Agnew said it’s been a thrill to watch it all come to life.

“At the very first rehearsal, we were getting to block the show and I had to stop myself for a moment and just realize ‘This cast is intimidating. This is gonna be a fun ride,’” she said.

In order to put the RRT stamp on it, Agnew said the cast has put their own personal twists to the characters, not just imitating the memorable cinematic performances of Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Tim Curry.

“I always like to have my actors bring their own approach (to them) because it’s hard to sometimes to fully step into a character’s role, but kind of make it their own. And that’s what they’ve done,” she said.

In addition to all the fun, RRT is wanting to keep its audience safe. Because of its safety measures, which includes required masks for the crew and staff, social distancing measures and sanitation efforts, it was first organization to be awarded with the Missouri ArtSafe Certification from the Missouri Arts Council. The accolade recognizes programs with the best practices for arts and cultural groups designed to protect its artists, staff and guests.

The protocols for the show will include audiences waiting outside for the pre-show dinner and production, ushers taking people to their seats and releasing people one row at a time and no cast meet-and-greet after the performance.

In the midst of a pandemic, Agnew said they want people to feel safe and have a fun, comfortable time taking in a comedy.

“Theater has always been there as a way to kind of have that sweet release, to have that moment where people are just enjoying themselves and having a good time,” she said.

For tickets, call 816-232-1778. A pre-show dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2-3 and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.