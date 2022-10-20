Much like its main character in its latest musical, Robidoux Resident Theatre wants its audience to have the time of their lives.
Capturing the life of world-famous teenage imposter Frank Abagnale, Jr., “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” sets it to a lively, big band-based soundtrack.
Working with a different genre of music and presentation, director Carol Myer said it’s a fun, different experience for everyone.
“There’s actually a bandstand onstage so the band can be seen. I love that aspect. It fits the style of music,” she said.
Based on the hit Steven Spielberg movie, as well as the true story, “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” is the rare musical adaptation that shares similar acclaim to its source material. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21-22 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
In the musical, with a book by Terrence McNally (“Ragtime”) and score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”), the mischievous Abagnale, Jr. (Skylar Kline) runs away from home, in the pursuit of living a better life or, in his case, lives. Using forged checks, he’s able to move around and pose as an airline pilot, doctor and lawyer. Following his paper trail, FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Chuck Hazelwood) would love nothing more than to throw him behind bars.
Working with a smaller cast, Myers said it’s been watching them, along with award-winning set designer Frank Polleck bring the classic story of Abagnale, Jr. to life.
“The show has lots of vignettes in it (that) pieces together to tell the story. So it’s kind of a little different in that in that regard,” Myers said.
Familiar with Abagnale, Jr.’s story, from his book to the Spielberg movie to the musical, Myers was on board with it when it was first announced in 2019 as a summer 2020 production. While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the show back more than two years, she said it comes at a perfect time, when people want to laugh, be moved and relax.
“My name has been on it for a while,” Myers said laughing. “I just love the music and the idea of going back in the ‘60s and what it looked like back then. Putting that onstage was fun.”
Imagining how the show would translate to the Missouri Theater stage, Myers worked with Polleck to bring it back to the days of minidresses, colorful menswear and carefree attitudes — something Abagnale, Jr. used to his advantage.
“I always have a vision, as far as blocking and the set and the costumes. I can tell Frank what I’m envisioning and then he just makes it ten times better,” she said.
Working with the cast, a mixture of RRT vets and theatre newcomers, Myers said the pared-down cast utilizes the space well.
“It’s been smaller, so that kind of makes it a little bit easier. You just have a little bit more time to get to know each other. We’ve had some people that have never foot in the Missouri Theater that are onstage,” she said.
As the show has come together, Myers said it’s been a treat for everyone. Whether the audience is coming to watch the live music or take in Abagnale, Jr.’s story, she hopes they feel the same way as her.
“It’s just a little more magic in the air when you can actually see who’s making the music. And we have some really talented musicians in our area that just come and do it,” she said.
Tickets range from $32 to $36. They are available for purchase by calling 816-232-1778, at rrtstjoe.org or visiting their office at 615 S. 10th St.
