“You’ll shoot your eye out.” “Oh fudge!” “I double dog dare you.”

These are the iconic phrases that bring back memories of green-toothed bullies, an unmovable amount winter clothing, Red Ryder BB guns and the taste of soap.

Those outlandish, yet relatable, feelings are what has made “A Christmas Story” a holiday staple and the stage production a go-to for Robidoux Resident Theatre.

“I think it’s the nostalgia of ‘A Christmas Story’ is really what keeps it alive. Whether you love it or hate it,” director Lindsay Prawitz said.

Having previously staged sell-out productions at the Missouri Theater and the Landing Playhouse, Robidoux Resident Theatre felt confident that St. Joseph was deep enough into the “Love it” category to bring the show back for a two-week run.

It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 4 and 5, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.

The play centers around an older Ralphie (Bemo Myers) watching an awkward, zany holiday season of his youth (with his younger self played by Mac Carlson) as he longs to see a Red Ryder BB Gun under the Christmas tree.

Instead, there’s bunny pajamas, a tongue stuck to a pole, broken glasses and feral dogs that make up his Christmas experience.

Based on the 1983 Bob Clark film (which was based on a Jean Shepherd book), it brings all of those memorable scenes to life onstage in a way that will please fans of the movie.

The stage design by Frank Polleck brings the 1940s setting of Hohman, Indiana, to life. But in a way, Prawitz said that small-town feeling was always there.

“(The setting) is pretty reminiscent of St. Joe. They talked about the bullies. They talk about your good friends from school. All of that stuff is something that we can relate to here in the Midwest,” Prawitz said.

For RRT, it’s a relatable, proven formula that has brought people out for decades. During a pandemic, those crowds will be smaller, as theater capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing. The theater group said it appreciates the opportunity to perform.

RRT is abiding by safety standards that include attendees wearing masks, except when eating or when seated at least six feet from other people, temperature checks and sanitization measures. It is “Art Safe” certified by the Missouri Arts Council and the Missouri Arts Safety Alliance.

Prawitz hopes people come out and have a fun, safe time.

“It’s really lovely. My cast is amazing. I have some really fantastic people in my cast. And we’re excited to perform, to kind of put a pause on what’s going on and just live in some Christmas cheer for a minute,” she said.

Tickets are $18 to $43 and available at rrtstjoe.org or by calling 816-232-4778. A pre-show dinner is held about an hour before the show.