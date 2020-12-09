It’s been 10 months since a Robidoux Resident Theatre production took place on the Missouri Theater stage — one of the longest absences in the theater company’s history.

The lengthy layoff ends this weekend as the group intends to bring some holiday cheer with the musical version of “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Musical.”

“We need this. It’s a gift to ourselves and it’s a gift to the people who choose to come to see it,” Carol Myers, director of the RRT production, said.

The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Masks are required and people will be placed several seats apart from each other to allow for social distance.

Based on the 1946 Jimmy Stewart-starring movie, the show, with music by Bruce Greer and book and lyrics by Keith Ferguson, follows George Bailey (Braden Shryock) as he watches his life play before his eyes, taking stock of whether it was one that was worth living.

Being a fan of that Christmas classic, Myers said it felt like an appropriate spotlight of optimism in a challenging year.

“I watch it every year. I love Jimmy Stewart and I love the message,” she said.

While the musical has all the touchstones of the movie, the cast adds its own spin and energy to the material.

“As a creative person, you always like to put your little spin to it. But there’s some things you just don’t touch. The pieces I thought were iconic are as close to the movie as possible, minus Jimmy Stewart,” she said.

The show has all the pomp and celebratory nature of an RRT musical and local talent that you’d expect, with a supporting cast that includes Natalie Smith as Mary Hatch, Bryson Rose as Harry Bailey and Fred Olson as Clarence. Myers notes that it will feel different. In order to keep people safe, the Missouri Theater will be filled to less than half of its capacity.

“With the (cooperation of the) city and with the cast, and with each other and with our advertising people, we decided that half was better than nothing and went with that philosophy. We’ll just do what we got to do to get through it,” she said.

Making the decision to go through with the production was not easy, Myers said. While RRT canceled several previous Missouri Theater productions, it had its heart set on a big Christmas production. After it approached the City of St. Joseph about the possibility of doing a show, it felt more confident that it could be done safely.

“When we talked with the city, we said ‘Can we do this and make it work?’ The answer was ‘Yes.’ And that’s when it took flight,” Myers said.

To keep the cast safe, rehearsals had the actors masked up until the final week, when they hit the Missouri Theater stage.

“We take them off to perform. But as soon as they get off stage, they go right back on,” she said.

While Myers’s mindset is cheery and positive, she also recognizes that things have run into some challenges because of the pandemic. Some of the cast and crew have had to quarantine, others decided not to be a part of it. With COVID numbers up during the past two weeks, the thought that the show might face future problems looms. Myers said the cast is prepared to deal with that.

“There’s always a plan B. From the beginning, we said, ‘If we have to give someone a script and just tell the audience, ‘Sorry, they’ve got COVID and have to quarantine,’ that’s what we have to do,’” she said.

There’s a need for holiday cheer that the musical is providing, Myers said, and people have been responding.

“What we’re bringing, people want because they’re buying tickets,” she said.

While the audience should expect the different kind of energy it will bring, they also should anticipate having their spirits lifted.

“There’s a camaraderie. There’s a group feeling of, ‘We can do this and make this happen, one way or another, and do it right and do it safely,’” Myers said.

Tickets to “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Musical” are $18 to $30. They are available at rrtstjoe.org.