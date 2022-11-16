Michael Londra

Irish performer Michael Londra will perform ‘Ireland With Michael’ at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Missouri Theater. It is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.

 Submitted photo

The arrival of a Broadway star to St. Joseph is one people have been anticipating since 2020.

After performing a successful virtual show during the start of the pandemic, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is excited to have Michael Londra perform in person.

