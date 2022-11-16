The arrival of a Broadway star to St. Joseph is one people have been anticipating since 2020.
After performing a successful virtual show during the start of the pandemic, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is excited to have Michael Londra perform in person.
“After his virtual performance, we had to bring him live to the theater,” said Beth Sharp, executive director for the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
An Emmy award-nominated tenor singer and the Voice of “Riverdance” on Broadway, Londra will bring his “Ireland With Michael” show to the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Where Londra dazzled viewers on a livestream with his voice, along with a backing band and world champion Irish dancers, he’ll bring all of that live, as he celebrates and highlights the culture and heritage of his home country.
Sharp said in the past, shows similar to “Ireland With Michael” have done well.
“We have a very strong Irish community here and in Kansas City. We seem to draw from both places whenever we do have a show like this. So we just hope to bring people out and celebrate their culture,” she said.
While Londra was born in Ireland, he calls the Midwest his current home, as he lives in Ames, Iowa. While living there, he often gets asked about Ireland, prompting the show and a PBS series of the same name.
“It kind of evolved from there. I want people to see Ireland, and particularly I want people to experience culture in Ireland — the music of Ireland, because music is my language,” he said to the Ames Tribune.
Londra isn’t shy about how much he loves to share the spotlight, whether it’s shining it on an aspect of his upbringing or showcasing local Irish talent on his PBS show.
“I want to give artists who are up and coming, who don’t have a hope at booking a show in the States, a spotlight,” he said.
Londra wants to help give other people the chance that he was offered when he was a nobody. After spending years onstage, he caught the attention of the producers of “Riverdance” and landed the role of lead singer in the U.S. National Tour, including performances on Broadway and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
For his show at the Missouri Theater, people should expect a tour through the Emerald Isle through Londra’s stories and songs, as well as the backing band’s fiddles, pipes and dancers.
The show will also feature video of Ireland, with a multimedia element that incorporates drone footage and excerpts from Londra’s PBS travel show. Sharp said people should come expecting something both intimate and dazzling.
“I really feel (audiences) will feel that we have brought something special to St. Joe, and that they not only feel like they were entertained, but they feel like they’ve been inspired,” she said.
