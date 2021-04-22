The Remington Nature Center is all about getting people to engage with their surroundings. What better day to do that than Earth Day weekend?

"Part of our mission is to educate on nature and how to maintain it, how to preserve it, how to make it better. Earth Day is that one day of the year when globally we think about those things," Sarah Elder, manager at the Nature Center, said.

Being held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, located at 1502 McArthur Drive, the Earth Day events will cover nature-centric discussions from how to minimize trash to thoughts on our relationship with turtles and tortoises.

"We're focusing on ... Not just what we can do, but also humanity's impact on nature: What have we lost? What are we in danger of losing, and what can we do to stop that and start to bring those things back?" Elder said.

The event will include the discussion "The Monarch Migration" by Nikki Horne from Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge. Her talk will detail the yearly trek that monarch butterflies make from Minnesota to Texas using Interstate 35 and the importance of the plants that make it possible along the way.

"When monarchs make their way back north, they're coming from Mexico where they wintered and it's actually multigenerational because monarchs only live about two to five weeks and they lay eggs and then the next generation takes the next leg north," Elder said.

Those looking to cut down on their waste can look to extreme measures in the talk "The Zero Waste Nerd" by Megan Walden from Kansas City. She'll outline how she was able to reduce her garbage to fit in one jar per year.

"It is really about watching your packaging, buy in bulk, buy different things, buy more fresh (foods) and just reduce your packaging, which then reduces the waste that you throw away that would eventually end up in landfill," Elder said.

Those looking to make an impact locally can check out the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee's "Conservation in St. Joseph" discussion.

"There's actually a new project with that committee and Missouri Western called #greenerstjoe, to rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle. So there's gonna be a lot of stuff coming out about them," Elder said.

The event will close with "Turtles and Tortoises" by the nature center's own Shelly Cox.

"We have what you as an individual can do to help protect the (turtles and tortoises) and snakes and foxes and all the animals and the bugs and things like that, so that they continue to have a place to feed and eat and all that kind of good stuff," Elder said.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors (60 years old older), $2 for youth (ages 4 to 15) and free for kids 3 and younger. Those attending are asked to call ahead at 816-271-5499. Face masks are recommended.