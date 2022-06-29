The city of St. Joseph’s fireworks display won’t be the only place to celebrate on the long Fourth of July weekend.
With the celebration happening on a Monday, it will mean a ton of events in the area scattered across several days. Here is a look at some of what’s happening:
Baseball and fireworks
The St. Joseph Mustangs will once again host a weekend of fireworks leading up to July 4.
With the first pitch at 7 p.m. each night, the Mustangs and Mosaic Life Care will present a firework spectacular after the Mustangs games on July 3 and 4 at Phil Welch Stadium, 2500 Southwest Parkway.
July 3 will include a special American celebration and military hero ceremony pregame ceremony. All veterans and active military will receive two free general admission tickets. The night will close with a post-game fireworks spectacular show.
It all leads up to July 4, which highlights the Little Mr. Mustangs & Miss Mustangs competition. There will be an all-you-can-eat hot dog buffet (while supplies last). A military jersey auction will be held, and veterans and active military will be given two free deck tickets, while supplies last. The evening will close with a fireworks spectacular.
Other area celebrations:
Annual July 3 Fireworks Celebration Featuring Tate Stevens in Kearney, Missouri
It will be a night of fireworks and country music from “The X Factor” winner Tate Stevens at the Kearney (Missouri) Amphitheatre, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m., There will be free admission and parking, and spectators are encouraged to have vehicles parked before 9 p.m. There will be free inflatable attractions for children.
Hiawatha fireworks
The night sky will light up in Hiawatha, Kansas, at dusk Sunday, July 3, from Windmill Lane over Noble Park. Private fireworks will be allowed at Hiawatha Lake on July 1 until 10 p.m., and until midnight on the nights of July 2-4.
Fireworks in Union
Star, Missouri
The City of Union Star will be setting off its fireworks at sunset on Monday, July 4, at Ray Schnitker Community Park, 255 Walnut St.
Fourth of July Celebration
in Cameron, Missouri
Cameron’s Freedom Festival makes July 4 an all-weekend affair. It will include an outdoor screening of the PG-13 comedy “Jungle Cruise,” presented by the Cameron Public Library (9:15 p.m. on June 30). The carnival rides will open starting at 5 p.m. on July 1, presented by The Old School of Cameron and Carnie King Entertainment. There will also be an Old School 5K Glow Run at 10 p.m.
Other weekend entertainment will include rock band Pompous Jack at 7 p.m. on July 2 and Elton John tribute band Elton Dan & The Rocket Band at 7 p.m. on July 4.
The festivities will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Recreation Park.
Mound City Fourth
of July Celebration
While there may not be fireworks, people in Mound City are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July out on the farm.
Being held at R/Farm Distillery, 16755 Highway 59 in Mound City, Missouri, starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
The festivities will include Grill Sargent Food Truck, inflatable bounce slide, cotton candy machine and yard games like Jenga, Cornhole and Hillbilly Golf.
