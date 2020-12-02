In March, the punk band Radkey was ready to take 2020 by the horns and carve its own path.

The three Radke brothers were halfway through recording its third album, was about to melt faces in its old stomping grounds of St. Joseph and share bills with bands like Coheed and Cambria and Foo Fighters.

While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled some of those plans, the band proceeded with finishing its first self-produced album, “Green Room,” its most diverse and happiest work so far.

“This was, I would say, the first Radkey album (where) it’s mostly written not from a place of like struggle and sadness and rejection,” bassist Isiah Radke said. “Things were starting to look really good for the band and we were able to be happy to write an album.”

The lighter disposition can be found on songs such as the Weezer-like, nu-wave accented “Judy,” the soaring “Real Deal” and “Bend,” an acoustic pop song far removed from the distortion and driving drums for which the band is known.

“That’s one of our weirdest songs. Like, that’s probably the first song we’ve ever started to just straight-up write on the acoustic guitar. That song, I’ve always told people that’s who we are. Like, if you were to listen to that song and feel that vibe, that’s who we’ve always been,” Isiah said.

There are also some classic Radkey sounds on tunes like “Two-Face” and “Portraits” and an unexpected cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” as the closer.

“(Lead singer) Dee was looking for covers to do for the record and he did a rocked-out version of that song ... Then it was crazy when (Withers) ended up passing away. We were like ‘Let’s just go ahead and put it out as a tribute,’” Isiah said.

The happiness and optimism the permeates throughout “Green Room” comes from the band’s newfound independence, switching from Sony’s Red Music label to its own Little Man Records. Where the band worked with producers like Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, M.I.A.) and Kansas City’s Justin Mantooth, it wanted to craft its own sound without notes or interference.

“There was no outside person saying ‘Maybe we need to have this whole type of section.’ We were like if we don’t want a bridge, we didn’t put a bridge in it. We just did it,” Isiah said.

Being in charge of its own sound and destiny, the band felt secure enough to take the reins and let let loose.

“I always said, back in the day, like ‘Man, a couple more times and we’ll feel like we have the skills we need to (self-produce).’ Every time we worked with a producer, we learned something seriously new,” Isiah said.

In a time when the band’s biggest money maker — its sweaty, energetic concerts — are put on hold, fans have come through to make sure the group is supported. During the early part of the pandemic, the band launched a Patreon fundraiser, where fans can pay a monthly rate to get exclusive access to videos, songs and interactive experiences. On the week of the release of “Green Room,” it also fully funded its Kickstarter campaign to press the album on CD and vinyl.

“Our fans have really come through for us,” Isiah said. “A lot has changed. Not playing shows is seriously, seriously different. It’s something we’ve kind of always had, so that’s rough. We’re thankful to the supporters for helping us get through this.”

“Green Room” is available to stream on apps like Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL. It also can be purchased digitally on services like iTunes. To purchase a physical copy, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/radkey/green-room-by-radkey.