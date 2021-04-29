The band Radkey spent their youth obsessively watching and listening to Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl. Starting today, they'll be featured in his latest documentary.

Titled "What Drives Us," the rock documentary features the St. Joseph-bred punk trio among rock legends like The Edge, Ringo Starr, Flea and St. Vincent. Each artist talks about their artistic journey and what compelled them to tour the U.S. in often beat-up, unstable vans.

The brothers in Radkey — Dee, Solomon, and Isaiah Radke — talked to Grohl, who directed the doc, about growing up in St. Joseph, opening for the band Fishbone and being humbled by small crowds in their early days (There's a hilarious moment where someone can be seen texting right in front of the stage while the band is giving it their all). Along with Matt Radke, their dad and manager, they outline what it means to be a band still touring in a van.

The band's appearance came out of nowhere, Isaiah said, as they were doing the normal morning tour activity of eating at McDonald's for breakfast when they got an unusual call.

"We get the call and Dad answers it. When Dad's on the phone with someone who's like band-related, there's definitely a different tone. We were like 'What's going on here?'" Isaiah said.

It turns out that Jennifer Finch, bassist for the punk band L7, recommended Grohl talk to them to see a modern example of a rock band that's still cramming their gear in a van and touring the country.

"We were like, 'Oh man. We are totally available. We'll make whatever we need to make happen," Isaiah said.

From there, Radkey went from eating at McDonald's in the morning to having breakfast with Grohl at his recording compound, Studio 606 in California. They said while Grohl's legacy is larger than life, he was as down to Earth and personable as they hoped.

"We had some breakfast burritos and talked about life and touring and (being) unsigned and signed and ... Music and how the music business is evolving and how you can take a lot more control of your stuff now. We had a really sweet hang and it was really a surreal time," Isaiah said.

While the Radkey team spent a few hours with Grohl, a small portion of it ended up in the documentary. Isaiah said they captured the most important parts of their conversation.

"It was great because they kept pretty much all the bullet points," Isaiah said. "To have a movie like that come out and tell the story, show our journey is really cool ... They're really like, 'Here's a ground-level band just trying to make it out there in the rock world.'"

The documentary is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Isaiah said he hopes the band's appearance can encourage other rock bands to form and show that the tradition of touring across the country in a van still is alive and well.

"It's funny when (Flea) asked, 'Are there bands still doing that?' It's like, 'Yeah, bands are still cramming in vans and going around.' It's really crazy and it's great to have a spotlight on it," he said.

While Radkey has been off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic, maintaining an income stream through the crowdfunding site Patreon, the band is looking to getting back out there and promoting its latest album, "Green Room," released in January.

"I hope there's a huge surge in people just going to check out bands, even on a random night during the week. That's how we got found by a lot of people. Maybe things get really crazy and rock comes back in a big, fresh way," he said.

"What Drives Us" is unrated, but contains strong language and suggestive content. It is available on Prime Video. To support Radkey, visit http://www.patreon.com/radkeyband.