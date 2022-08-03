For decades, the “Predator” franchise has been trying to capture the lightning in a bottle feeling of the original movie.
For its sequels, it went from the jungle to Los Angeles (“Predator 2”) to fighting xenomorphs (“Alien Vs. Predator”), a jungle planet (the mostly fine “Predators”) to a government building (the terrible “The Predator”). Some slightly worked, but most failed.
The reason they failed: They forgot what made the original so compelling. Outside of a fantastic cast, the original “Predator” was a survival horror movie that subverted the expectations of an ’80s action movie.
Despite having muscle-bound soldiers played by jacked actors like Carl Weathers, Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Bill Duke, all armed to the teeth, none of that mattered when facing an alien that could track their every move and knock them off from the top of a tree. Their brains, or lack thereof, mattered more than their brawn.
Taking the series back to the Comanche Nation in 1719, when the first Predator arrived on Earth, “Prey” brings it back to its bloody beginnings, where wits matter more than machine guns and missile launchers.
Instead of a bodybuilder actor, it’s a tiny, but bold warrior Naru (“Legion”’s Amber Midthunder) leading other Indigenous hunters against the invisible, clicking alien threat in the Great Plains.
Where most male Comanche hunters have been given approval to have a rite-of-passage hunt where they track dangerous animals, Naru is never given that chance. Leading her own hunt, she encounters a presence that has the ability to tear bears to shreds and kill her fellow hunters.
Armed with a bow and arrow, an ax with a rope and a tracking dog, Naru attempts to warn the hunters, while trying to avoid becoming the hunted herself.
Directed by “10 Cloverfield Lane”’s Dan Trachtenberg, he makes an impressive move from the claustrophobic horror of that movie to the expansive forest of the Great Plains, with cinematographer Jeff Cutter using natural light to capture the beauty and terror of the hunt.
Where the original was more of a takedown of the machismo of the time in film, “Prey” intends on being more emotionally driven, focusing on the tense relationship between Naru and her brother, Tabbe (Dakota Beavers), while keeping the fights violent and thrilling. Trachtenberg lets the camera swirl around campsites as the Predator stalks Comanche hunters and French colonists. When the alien turns invisible and follows Naru and Tabbe, it zooms out, watching the grass move in the Predator’s pattern as the siblings frantically try to escape.
While Naru’s story of overcoming her oppressive parents and fellow warriors is a little cliche, with some eye-rolling dialogue, the action sequences, as well as Midthunder’s compelling performance make this the best “Predator” movie since the original. Sometimes all you need are the basics.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said.
NEW YORK (AP) — In a highly unusual move that rattled Hollywood, Warner Bros. axed the “Batgirl” film planned for HBO Max, opting to shelve the $90 million film as the reorganized studio revamps its approach to streaming and DC Comics films.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Brooke Eden shines with that glow that engaged people have as she counts down the days to her upcoming beachfront wedding, chatting about travel preparations and mother-in-laws bonding over text messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.