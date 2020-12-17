There are few people happier to be able to spread Christmas cheer after a tough year than country artist Phil Vandel.

Having battled COVID, along with his wife, and witnessing the damage it can cause, Vandel considers himself blessed to be able to return to what he loves.

“To be able to go out and play my hometown mall, that’s a pretty big deal to me,” he said.

Vandel will perform Christmas songs with Craig Kew and Charles Stone starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.

Having normally performed hundreds of shows per year, Vandel said this Christmas gig is one of many unorthodox shows that he’s done since the start of the pandemic.

“People have been really kind and hired me to do some crazy gigs in people’s backyards, driveways. It’s just nuts,” he said.

Performing with Kew and Stone, Vandel said it’s a bucket list kind of event, bringing smiles under masks to people coming through the mall.

“As a kid growing up and playing music, there were three places I always wanted to play: the Civic Arena, the Krug Park Bowl and the East Hills Mall ... I’ve played all three, but the first time I played at the mall was for the Christmas tree lighting (this year),” he said.

The trio will be performing a series of Christmas songs at the center of the mall. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Vandel said while he normally performs a set of his own songs, he enjoys breaking out some traditional tunes meant to cheer people up.

“It’s fun for me to enjoy the season through the eyes of others, if you will. To watch the emotion on their faces — what face I can see through the mask — it’s what it’s all about,” he said.

In a year of isolation and loss, some cheer is what’s needed and Vandel, Kew and Stone are happy to dole it out.

“It’s not about materialistic things. It’s much deeper than that. It’s about connection,” he said. “Everybody that comes out and performs, I know that they’re looking at this as a great opportunity to be in front of people.”

The concert is free and open to the public.