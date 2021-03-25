It’s been more than a year since a St. Joseph Performing Arts Association show has been performed. That changes this weekend.

Working with the award-winning Kansas City-based Mesner Puppet Theater, the organization is looking forward to bringing back live entertainment with “The Cat Came Back.”

“We’re really excited at just the possibility of being able to do this again and being able to have a live event,” Beth Sharp, executive director of St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, said.

The show will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St. Seating is limited and masks are encouraged.

Aimed at children from kindergarten to second grade, “The Cat Came Back” is based on the popular song by Fred Penner about Old Mister Johnson and his struggles with a mysterious cat that won’t go away, no matter how hard he tries.

Sharp said the performance caught her eye when checking out different acts to book for the 2020-2021 season. While PAA had booked several virtual and outdoor shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, well-contained puppet show seemed like a nice place to start when it came to bringing back live shows.

“We thought ‘What the heck? Why not bring somebody like that?’ And they’re just down the road,” she said.

In its 33 years, Mesner Puppet Theater has made a name for itself on an international scale. Utilizing puppetry from traditional hand-glove puppets to marionettes to shadows, it’s earned three of the Jim Henson-created Union Internationale de la Marionette (UNIMA-USA) Citations of Excellence, the puppetry equivalent of an Academy Award.

“The Cat Came Back” will be more of a traditional show, with bright colors, a fun story and cartoonish puppets. Sharp sees it as a nice welcome back for people who have missed live shows. The big hurdle was making sure everyone could be safe.

“We originally had the show booked for November, but we moved it to March just to see how things going ... Now that the vaccines are rolling out, I know my board has been vaccinated, we’re excited to to move forward and hopefully people can start thinking about coming out and doing live shows,” she said.

The show will utilize precautions, like encouraging masks, limiting the number of people who can be seated in the church and disinfecting the space before and after the performance. It’s a new experience for PAA, but it’s what they must do to protect their audience.

“In the past, I don’t think we’ve ever disinfected a room first before a performance. But now we are. We’ll disinfect the room and we’ll people distance and encourage masks,” she said.

The past year has been a journey for PAA. Its last show was St. Patrick’s Day weekend in March 2020, when it hosted the Irish dance group “Rhythm of the Dance” at the Missouri Theater. Like other local arts groups, it had to take a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic and slowly began rolling live outdoor performances during the fall.

Through it all, Sharp said there was a feeling of encouragement and support amid the hopelessness and fear.

“We had people supporting us, writing us letters, encouraging us to keep going because they really want to start coming back when when all this is over with. So if it hadn’t been for their support, I don’t think we would still be here,” Sharp said.

To be able to welcome people back to be entertained, even if it’s in a smaller space and faces are covered by masks, is a big deal, Sharp said.

“I think every step we take makes it feel like we’re starting to go back to normal ... So yeah, we’re just excited that we can start actually doing our mission again by bringing the community live entertainment,” she said.

Tickets are $6 for all ages. They can be purchased by calling PAA at 816-279-1225, at the office at 719 Edmond St. or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.

Due to social distancing, attendance will be limited to 30 children with one parent allowed per child group. Masks will be required for all attendees.