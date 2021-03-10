While some St. Patrick’s Day festivities may be happening with crowds of people inside and outdoors, one event is meant for those not ready to join the crowd.

At 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association will present “Ireland With Michael — a Virtual Concert” with acclaimed Irish singer Michael Londra.

Tickets are $25 per household or device. Tickets can be purchased online at www.show

tix4u.com/event-details/45326. Video will be available to view from 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, through 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. A souvenir virtual meet-and-greet package also may be purchased for $50. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket or package sold will support the Performing Arts Association.

“I think it’s just a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and to celebrate the Irish heritage we do have in St. Joe. And, you know, I encourage people ... to stream it into their home,” Beth Sharp, executive director of PAA, said.

The concert is an exclusive, never-been-seen event, filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland. With St. Patrick’s Day in mind, it is meant to celebrate the talent of the Emerald Isle, featuring the ethereal voice of top Irish tenor Michael Londra. He will be backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs — the Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir — and top-class guest singers and musicians from Ireland.

While celebrated in Ireland, Londra has made his presence known in America with special concerts on PBS, as well as his work with Celine Dion, Bette Midler and Arif Mardin. His version of “Danny Boy” also is known as one of the definitive modern renditions of the Irish classic, with 8.5 million views on YouTube.

The concert is a continuation of Irish-themed performances that PAA typically brings to the area. In fact, its last live performance was around this time last year, when it brought Ireland’s “Rhythm of the Dance” to the Missouri Theater. While PAA still waits to return to live shows, this seemed like a fitting concert to host.

“We were really glad we went ahead and did (the “Rhythm of the Dance” performance. And people kept telling us that they were happy that we went ahead with the show. So it just made a lot of sense to do this show with Michael Londra,” Sharp said.

The “Ireland With Michael” performance is a celebration of Irish culture and music for Irish American Heritage Month. Londra will share his own connection to the songs and stories of his home country and his love of traditional music with world champion Irish dancers, the 10-piece harpist group, Clairsi Neamhai, and fiddlers, pipers playing jigs and reels.

“I think it’s gonna be a really, really good concert ... Michael Londra, he’s got the chops to do it,” Sharp said.